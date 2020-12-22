SIERRA VISTA — With the help of the community the Sierra Vista fire department was able to give new toys to 400 children in need this holiday season.
Sierra Vista Fire Marshall Paul Cimino said about 50 community volunteers spent more than three hours on Sunday delivering toys to families in Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas.
“We felt it was necessary not to cancel this event because the need was still there, or greater,” Cimino said. “We see this as a 9-1-1 call the public needed answered.”
New and unwrapped toys were collected three times in December. They were bagged and tagged by three community volunteers on Saturday before being distributed. Cimino said COVID-19 safety precautions were enforced throughout all phases of the collection.
“We knew we needed to go above and beyond,” Cimino said. “Big kudos to Sierra Vista and the surrounding communities. They really stepped up.”