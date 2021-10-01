If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The exterior of the Sierra Vista Police Department will glow purple throughout October once again as part of the agency’s annual efforts to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
SVPD will also host informational displays inside its lobby, at The Mall of Sierra Vista, and at National Night Out, which will take place in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. The displays feature several exhibits honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence. Referrals and resources will also be available.
By illuminating the department in purple, SVPD is supporting the state’s Seventh Annual Lighting Arizona Purple campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about domestic violence. The campaign is organized by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family.
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 42.6% of Arizona women and 33.4% of Arizona men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically. Domestic violence is often associated with romantic relationships, but domestic violence can occur in any kind of relationship where people are related by blood, live together or have a child in common.
Visit the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence at www.acesdv.org for fact sheets, information, and valuable resources.
“Domestic violence thrives when we are silent,” says SVPD Cpl. Jordan Boltinghouse, co-chair of the Cochise County-Sierra Vista Regional Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. “By working together to raise awareness, we can help empower victims to speak up and join them to take a stand against domestic violence in our communities.”