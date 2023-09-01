svpd

The 13 members of the Sierra Vista Police Department who received promotions. 

In front of a large crowd of officials, peers, friends and family, 13 members of the Sierra Vista Police Department were recently honored at what may have been the department’s largest promotional ceremony.

The changes started from the top down, with Police Chief Chris Hiser and Deputy Police Chief Lawrence Boutte recently replacing Police Chief Adam Thrasher and Deputy Police Chief Jon Kosmider, who retired this summer.

