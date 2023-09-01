In front of a large crowd of officials, peers, friends and family, 13 members of the Sierra Vista Police Department were recently honored at what may have been the department’s largest promotional ceremony.
The changes started from the top down, with Police Chief Chris Hiser and Deputy Police Chief Lawrence Boutte recently replacing Police Chief Adam Thrasher and Deputy Police Chief Jon Kosmider, who retired this summer.
Speaking to those gathered in the SVPD auditorium in August, Hiser reminded those rising through the ranks that much of SVPD’s future success falls on their shoulders as leaders.
“As leaders, please don’t forget what it’s like to be a line employee," Hiser said. "Good leaders are approachable and available to employees. No matter how busy you may be, always carve out some time to sit and talk to your troops on a daily basis. During those conversations listening is sometimes more important than talking."
He encouraged them to be servant leaders who embrace mentorship and prepare others to follow in their footsteps. And he reminded them that leaders have great influence on an organization’s culture.
The SVPD leaders taking on new roles in addtion to Hiser and Boutte are Police Division Commander Cmdr. Sean Brownson, Administrative Services Division Commander Cmdr. Armin Lewis, Administrative Services Bureau Commander Lt. Lis Chatham, Patrol Bureau Commander Lt. Bill Heiple, Major Crimes Unit Sgt. Paul Youman, Patrol Sgt. Justin Dannels, Patrol Cpl. Jene Stewart, Patrol Cpl. Ethan Slusser, Patrol Cpl. John Andela, Records Supervisor Megan Sariñana and Senior Records Clerk Trisha Clark.
