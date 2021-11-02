If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sierra Vista Police Department made three DUI arrests over Halloween weekend, which were reported to the state as part of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Holiday Reporting Period Program.
SVPD reported the following traffic safety stats from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31: 90 traffic stops or contacts, 71 warnings or repair orders, eight civil speed citations, three miscellaneous civil citations, one designated driver contact, one drug-related felony arrest, three miscellaneous criminal misdemeanor arrests, one alcohol-related misdemeanor DUI arrest, and two drug-related misdemeanor DUI arrests.
The blood alcohol content of the alcohol-related DUI arrest was 0.089. The two drug-related DUI arrests required blood draws.
With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Sierra Vista Police Department reminds drivers that if you choose to drive hammered, you will get nailed. Get a designated driver, not a DUI.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone