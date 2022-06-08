A Sierra Vista Police Department officer has resigned after being indicted for computer tampering for accessing information in the department and state database for personal reasons.
The officer, Raymond Pyle, resigned his position as a police officer with SVPD on Tuesday, June 7.
On March 9 SVPD received information about the unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation. The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.
On April 20, SVPD received a brief from CCSO detectives that they had evidence showing Pyle had conducted an unauthorized search of the databases and would be referring the case to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review. That same day SVPD placed Pyle on paid administrative leave and opened an administrative investigation by the department’s Special Operations Bureau.
On June 2 the Cochise County Attorney’s Office presented the case to a grand jury, which indicted Pyle for two charges of computer tampering. Following the indictment, SVPD verified violations of department and city policy.
On June 7 Pyle was notified that termination of employment proceedings were being initiated and he resigned, effective immediately. This case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.
“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher says.