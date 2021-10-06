If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board set a date for the next bond oversight committee hearing for Oct. 18 and honored the district’s top PBIS (Positive Behavior and Supports) point winners at Tuesday's board meeting.
"It provides a system of tools and strategies for defining, teaching and acknowledging appropriate behavior and correcting inappropriate behavior," said Nicole Parker, counselor at Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School and district PBIS coordinator. "When it's implemented well, students achieve improved social and academic outcomes, schools experience reduced exclusionary disciplinary practices and school personnel feel more effective."
The program includes posters and banners with the district's message of "be safe, be responsible, be respectful," an app where parents and teachers can keep track of how many PBIS points students earn as positive mantras.
Parker said that the district started integrating the program since last school year with foundational training. She said that this school year marks the beginning of implementing the program at all eight sites, with plans to have the program fully integrated by the 2023-2024 school year.
During the meeting, the students with the top point totals from each site were honored, with students from grade K-12 being honored.
"It's so nice to have all of the parents and students here tonight for our PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) presentation — it's great to see you all," said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes.
Holmes gave an update on the current data on the COVID-19 pandemic in the district: 152 students and 12 adults have tested positive in SVUSD, with a total 789 people quarantined.
"Three weeks ago, we had four cases and 15 quarantines," said Holmes. "Last week, 15 cases and 31 quarantines. This week as of today (Oct. 5), we've had 8 cases and 24 quarantines."
He also mentioned that Embry Health will have a drive-through COVID testing and vaccinations — open to the public — at the Rothery Educational Center from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The governing board voted to close the Bond Oversight Committee after serving the district since 2016, inviting the public to attend the Oct. 19 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Rothery Educational Center Conference Room for a presentation on the bond projects. The date for the last bond committee meeting will be Oct. 28.