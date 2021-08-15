SIERRA VISTA — “Be safe, be responsible, be respectful.”
That is the message the Sierra Vista Unified School District wants to champion by using a new districtwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports or PBIS program.
A program funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs and the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, PBIS supports “schools, districts and states to build systems capacity for implementing a multi-tiered approach to social, emotional and behavior support,” according to the mission statement on its website.
“So you’re going to see things like ‘use kind words,’ ‘be an upstander,’ very simple, short phrases are easy to understand what we’re looking for,” said Nicole Parker, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School counselor and district PBIS coordinator.
Parker said the program includes banners and posters placed around all eight school sites with the mantra.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the messaging will be included on the district’s business cards and other communications.
Parker said the reason for implementing this program is to help improve the school culture and environment.
“SVUSD is implementing PBIS to build and strengthen connections between students, staff and families, support positive culture and climate for our schools individually and across the district, provide clear and consistent expectations districtwide for students and families, and also to utilize a comprehensive reinforcement and accountability system across our schools,” she said.
This accountability system allows teachers to reward students points for positive behavior through an app called “PBIS Rewards” that parents and staff can download.
“Staff members are rewarding students points using PBIS, and schools either have already or will be sending home a letter to parents, so they can access their student’s profile and see what points they’re earning for different expectations,” said Parker. “It’s like a social media feed, where you can just look through and see who was rewarded for what and who provided that recognition.”
Parker has a teacher and staff component for PBIS Rewards, with which staff can award points to their colleagues.
Parker said once parents receive a letter from their school about the PBIS program, instructions will be provided for how to download the app. She also said the PBIS program will help to facilitate a positive environment in the school by providing academic and emotional support to students.
“One thing that I always think about when I think of PBIS is the culture of the school,” said Parker. “Our students need to feel safe when they’re at school, they need to feel safe from physical harm. Then we have social relationships. So staff should be encouraging positive social interactions between students as well as between students and staff.
“Third, we have emotional support. We know that emotionally supported students are more likely to have higher self-esteem, which is going to affect how they act at school. And then fourth is academic support. So from our top- level learners to our struggling students, every student should receive the support they need to be academically successful. PBIS supports all four of those areas.”
Parker said the program focuses on recognizing student behavior as positive reinforcement for following the principles.
“Unlike having those traditional systems of punitive punishments, PBIS focuses on recognizing positive behavior,” she added. “So we’re looking out for the things that students are doing that we want to see, and then we’re recognizing them for it. That promotes more of that positive relationship between students and teachers and between students themselves.
“Instead of ‘no running,’ it’s ‘thank you for walking, great job! I really appreciate you being safe in the hallway.’ “
While there is the universal message, Parker said individual sites do have the ability to create criteria for awarding praise for students meeting an expectation.
“We definitely have had staff involvement at every level of determining which locations and what exactly that behavior looks like for that expectation,” she said. “So in the classroom, how is it going to look safe? In the classroom, how are you going to show me that you’re being responsible? In the classroom, how are you going to show me that you’re being respectful?”
Parker said some sites have implemented parts of PBIS in the past, but noted this is the first year that there’s been a districtwide effort to use the program.
“We chose to have the same expectations districtwide to provide that consistency to students, our families and staff no matter what school they’re attending or working at,” said Parker. “You are going to see a little bit of difference in between school sites, because each school chose different areas to focus on. So we have expectations for the classroom, the cafeteria, the playground, the bathroom, the hallway. So that’s kinda where there was some more flexibility.”
Parker said the district is looking to finance the program through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The Herald/Review inquired on the budget for the program, but SVUSD declined to provide that information.
Parker said the district is looking to open “PBIS stores” in each school site where students will be able to redeem their points earned for positive behavior for incentive prizes, such as T-shirts and classroom privileges.
“Students will be able to redeem points they’ve earned from being recognized for demonstrating (that they’re) being responsible, being respectful,” said Parker. “The schools are going to be tailoring those items in their stores to what the students are interested in purchasing.
“So they are going to be able to purchase privileges. Classroom privileges could be like: seating, extra time to read, extra time with technology, lunch privileges, again like special seating, getting to the front of the line. And then school privileges like extra recess, a fun-Friday special game time with the principal or counselor, as well as physical items.”