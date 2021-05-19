SIERRA VISTA − Sierra Vista Unified School District (SVUSD) Administration provides updates on COVID-19 pandemic mitigation plan, Summer Academy, initiative to bring more Fine Arts to the elementary education curriculum, and spring sports recap.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said that the district will continue to require masks and social distancing on all SVUSD campuses and sites for the remainder of the academic year.
Weller said that the district will reevaluate its mitigation plan in the summer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their COVID-19 safety guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals on May 13: “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
“Things are changing quickly, things are opening up, so issues such as social distancing, cohorting, open or closed campuses, field trips, temperature checks, quarantining, mask wearing, all of that will be determined and we will be presenting that to you in the summer,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
Holmes continued, “We will always base our decisions on the data, and will continue to do so throughout this process. . .Our goal is to return Buena High School back to five days a week, face-to-face schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, unless something drastically changes between now and then. . .There [are] a lot of things that we have to take into consideration. We will be consulting with the County Health Bureau, as well as the Arizona Department of Education, Arizona Department of Health Services, and the CDC guidelines.”
“We are hoping to get back to some semblance of normalcy for the '21-'22 school year,” said Holmes.
SVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Terri Romo, District Wide Librarian Kelly Roberts, and District Instructional Technology Coordinator Kathryn Wright gave a presentation about the administration’s efforts to integrate fine art instruction into the elementary education curriculum.
“I’ve had kids go to the elementary schools and not get to experience the arts,” said Romo Tuesday evening. “And that’s sad, we know that’s something we needed to think about ways to do.”
Weller said that the first step the administration has taken to integrate more instruction in the arts was distributing Rainforest Art Project kits for elementary teachers to include in their lessons, the second was the Creative Arts Learning Lab’s performance of "Alice in Wonderland" that premiered on April 16, and the third is opening a position for an Art Coordinator to train paraprofessionals in instruction in the arts.
Holmes also gave a recap on Spring athletics, starting with Buena’s softball team.
“The girl’s softball team hosted Centennial High School on May 8, and we won 3-1, it was the first round of state playoffs,” said Holmes. “Unfortunately, we faced off against the number one team in the state. Even though we played hard, we were not successful. Congratulations to Coach (Mike) Tomooka for a great season, and to all the girls who competed this year. They did a great job.”
Holmes continued, “We’re really excited for the 2021-2022 season. Coaches and players are working very hard.”
Holmes said that summer workouts for boys and girls basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball cheer and football will start in the first week of June.
“Something that (Assistant Principal) Mr. (Greg) Duce wanted me to mention tonight was that throughout the entire spring season, we had no students test positive for COVID,” said Holmes. “So, they have done a phenomenal job practicing mitigation with our athletic department from last summer till today ... So congratulations to all of our coaches and all of our participants for a job well-done. It’s been a tough year.”
Holmes gave a reminder about Buena High School’s graduation, which will occur outdoors May 26 and 27 on the school’s football field at 7pm both days. Graduates will be given up to four tickets each. Weller said that masks and social distancing will be required.
Holmes said that enrollment in the district’s upcoming Summer Academy has increased to a total of 1,026 students total as of Tuesday evening’s meeting. Holmes said that registration for the academy closed last week.
“We’re very happy that we are able to get that many students,” said Holmes. “The program is fully staffed, but we certainly welcome any other professional staff members who would like to teach math or language arts. We certainly could reduce some of our class sizes if we had more staff. Or anyone who would like to serve as a substitute.”
Three elementary schools: Town and Country, Bella Vista, and Pueblo Del Sol will be hosting the elementary students who’ve signed up for the academy. The middle and high school students will attend the academy at Buena High School.
Holmes said that on June 4, elementary students and their parents are invited to come to the Rothery Educational Service Center to pick up their schedules for the academy. Middle and high school students are invited to go to Buena High School for their schedules for the academy.
Holmes said that the times for these open houses are yet to be determined but will be announced closer to the academy’s start date, June 7.