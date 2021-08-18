SIERRA VISTA — With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cochise County, the Sierra Vista Unified School District at Tuesday’s board meeting decided to reinstate its districtwide mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors.
“Our goal is to keep our kids in school and to keep our buildings open,” said SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes. “So we’re hoping that if we can have a month and a few days of mask wearing, maybe (it) will get us a little bit further through this delta variant — an issue the whole country seems to be having — that it would be to the benefit of our students and staff.”
Currently, Cochise County — and the state of Arizona — is in high transmission of COVID-19 according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the district-wide mask mandate will take effect on Aug. 19 and will continue through Sept. 28.
“All staff, students, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while on school property and while riding buses, regardless of vaccination status,” said Weller in an email.
SVUSD joins a growing list of school districts in Arizona reinstating mask mandates.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that five other school districts in Arizona, two in Tucson and three in Phoenix issued mask mandates following Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner’s ruling on Monday that the legislation banning mask mandates in Arizona schools does not take effect until Sept. 29, 90 days after the last legislative session ended.
“We did not start (requiring masks) at the beginning of the year because ... there seemed to be some questions about what the law that was passed this summer really meant,” said Holmes Tuesday evening. “And now that the judge has decided that (it) truly does not take effect until the 29th (of September), we would like to take an opportunity to see if we can slow down the spread here in our school district.”
Weller said after-school activities will continue with the masks being required by all.
“Student athletes will be required to wear masks before and after practice and games, as well as on buses traveling to and from games,” said Weller. “Masks will not be required during practice and games for student athletes. Visitors and spectators will be required to wear masks for all inside activities but will not be required to wear masks at outdoor activities.
“SVUSD will continue to follow the guidelines set by the Arizona Interscholastic Association for our student athletes.”
Currently, 35 students districtwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and approximately 300 are in quarantine.
SVUSD’s policy for those who have tested positive for the virus requires a minimum six-day quarantine period. If the individual is asymptomatic on the sixth day, they are eligible to get tested for COVID. If that test is negative and the individual continues to be asymptomatic, the individual can return to SVUSD campuses on the eighth day.
Weller said if a SVUSD student or staff member is exposed to the virus but provides proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they do not have to quarantine.
SVUSD also presented a budget proposal for the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants.
The proposal outlined a total of $17,880,000, which includes the remains of the first installment of the grant (ESSER I) and ESSER II & III. Weller said these funds are budgeted to be used by September 2024.
The district has allocated $4,100,000 toward curriculum development. Weller said this includes funding for the new K-12 math curriculum, funding for a new English Language Arts curriculum and a new science and social studies curriculum, which is pending selection and presentation to board.
Directed toward interventional programs for at-risk students was $3,070,000. This includes funding for the district’s Summer Academy, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program, and to add multimedia equipment to the district’s school libraries with the 21 Century Media/Maker’s Space proposal.
The district also has allocated $4,150,000 for its employee retention and recruitment program.
The district has set $1,170,000 for Chromebook replacement in all K-12 sites for 2023-24, and funding for extra sanitation equipment, supplies and custodians to periodically sanitize high contact areas in all eight sites.
To address the potential Average Daily Membership shortfall, SVUSD set aside $5,389,999.80 for potential funding cuts due to an ADM drop and other budget adjustments.
The governing board won’t vote on the ESSER budget proposal until the next board meeting, scheduled for Sept. 7.