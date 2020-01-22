SIERRA VISTA — And then there was light and new turf, and plenty of it.
When the city’s revamped Domingo Paiz Sports Complex reopened Wednesday afternoon, it was a dramatic reveal showcasing the soccer facility’s new LED lighting and what city officials call “tournament-ready artificial turf” covering the fields.
The overhauled sports complex at the eastern end of East Tacoma Street, is one of the many projects the city embarked on with Schneider Electric, an energy initiative designed to save Sierra Vista hundreds of thousands of dollars in operating costs, city officials have said.
The Domingo Paiz project included replacing grass soccer fields with artificial turf, installing security fencing, and replacing inefficient HID lighting fixtures with high-efficiency LEDs. The event also highlighted the city’s logo in the center of the soccer fields. Soccer skills competitions and refreshments were also part of the reopening.
Meanwhile, the new LED lighting at Cyr Center Park Soccer Complex is also “100 percent done,” Leisure Services Director Laura Wilson said recently. Wilson said the artificial turf at Cyr should be done by March and the LED lighting at Stone Field — a multi-use complex — is almost done, as well.
According to a city website that details the progress of the Schneider Electric initiative, the process of putting down artificial turf is a complex undertaking.
“The fields went through a process of subgrade compaction to allow for drainage to be built under the turf field. Laser technology was used to ensure a flat field. Clean rock was added over the perforated collector drains which act as French drains that catch water through the holes of the pipes.”
Rebar was also installed at the perimeter and was used as an anchoring point to attach the artificial turf, according to the website.
The Schneider Electric energy initiative began in August, 2019, and covers several major improvements including interior and exterior lighting upgrades at City facilities, boiler and chiller replacements, water reuse controls, and utility upgrades at Veterans Memorial Park.
Of the $14 million in projects, many generate guaranteed energy savings that will cut annual operating costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars, city officials have said.