HEREFORD — Jojo Van Kirk’s entire world boils down to one thing and one thing only: Racing her stock four-cylinder 71 D Hornet on the 3/8 mile oval track at the Tucson Speedway.

The faster the Buena High School senior can get that Hornet to go when that green flag drops, the better.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?