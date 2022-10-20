HEREFORD — Jojo Van Kirk’s entire world boils down to one thing and one thing only: Racing her stock four-cylinder 71 D Hornet on the 3/8 mile oval track at the Tucson Speedway.
The faster the Buena High School senior can get that Hornet to go when that green flag drops, the better.
The only female in the competitive Hornet division, Van Kirk wears, reads, watches, collects, dreams and breathes everything that has to do with racing, from factory stocks to NASCAR, and is dead-set determined beyond anything in this world to drive her way into the Daytona 500.
With three races under her belt, the 17-year-old knows she has a long road — and a lot of competitors as unwavering as her — with an eye on that same elusive goal.
“Yeah, but I’m really, really determined, like big-time determined,” said Van Kirk, holding a teddy bear with a tiny Denny Hamlin T-shirt while watching "One of the Greatest (NASCAR) Races" on Fox Sports and a copy of Kyle Petty’s "Swerve or Die" in her lap. “I do this 24/7.”
Barbies are long gone from Van Kirk’s world, and Cabbage Patch Kids dolls never made it to the front door, where an autographed "43 Richard Petty Drive" street sign hangs. Wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of Jen Hall — one of the few female racers at the Tucson Speedway — Van Kirk is more at home with rocker arm assemblies and fuel injectors than collecting dolls.
Give her a set of connecting rods or valve train, and she’s living large.
And never ever call her Josephine, if you have your wits about you; it’s Jojo.
One of three girls enrolled in Buena’s automotive technology program, there’s a lot more to the Hereford teen than NASCAR dreams and roaring down short tracks in modified, four-cylinder stocks.
It’s about honoring a special U.S. Army VietNam veteran who died several years ago: Her grandfather, Edwin Van Kirk.
What started as a simple idea — having veterans autograph her Hornet — has morphed into a huge part of Van Kirk’s racing life.
“We’re a big military family,” said her mother Marie, whose two brothers served in the Air Force and ex-husband’s dad was a Marine. “I suggested the idea about having vets sign her car, and she loved it.”
So did a legion of racing fans. Beginning at a “Meet and Greet’ event at the Tucson Speedway that brings fans onto the track to meet drivers, Van Kirk’s 71 D Hornet was like a magnet. At Sierra Vista’s Cars in the Park event earlier this month, the turnout was even better.
“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “People can’t wait to grab my gold pen and put their name on it. There’s probably 100-plus autographs on it already.”
At just 17, Van Kirk is more than comfortable in her own skin, especially when she’s behind the wheel of her 71 D Hornet waiting for the green flag to fall at the starting line at the Tucson Speedway. It’s a high-risk sport, and both Van Kirk and her mother know the pitfalls, the uncertainties and the danger that can happen on a track as quick as a hiccup.
In her first race in the Hornets Division — often considered a beginner’s level — she spun out in the qualifying heat.
“I was moving really well, shaking off nerves and getting comfortable, and then suddenly I’m spinning out,” she said. “It was a little scary, but I kept it together.”
She took fifth place in two subsequent races.
A lot goes through Van Kirk’s head moments before the flag drops.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m dead-set focused when I’m at the starting line,” she said. “I’m going through every ‘what-if’ scenario and coming up with solutions for each situation. Seeing my number on the big board for the first time … that was pretty exciting.”
It was also a huge thrill for her mom and sister cheering for her at a September race.
“Watching her pass a car for the first was a big deal,” her mother said. “I was pretty jazzed. I was screaming like a crazy mom.”
A NASCAR fan all her life — a former boyfriend was a drag racer — Van Kirk’s mother has followed the racing circuit seemingly forever and understands what separates a good driver from a great one. She believes with unflagging conviction that Jojo has that ‘it’ factor a top-shelf racer has to have.
“I know I’m her mom, but racing has been a huge part of my life and I know what drivers have to have to be great,” she said. “Jojo has that ‘it,’ that fire, that drive for a dream. It's a big-time determination; you either have it or you don’t. And she's got it.”
Even before she could walk or talk, Van Kirk remembers watching NASCAR races on the family TV; at 4 years old, she was hooked. So was Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel car racing, who started racing go-karts at 10 and never slowed down.
“I just absolutely loved it 24/7,” she said. “I mean, I couldn’t get enough of it. I still can’t.”
If living to race or racing to live defines Van Kirk at this point in her life, her plans after graduation might still be about racing — with an eye on the Phoenix International Raceway and of course, Daytona — but she also has her feet in the practical world as well. She wants to enroll in auto mechanic school, most likely at Cochise College.
“I just love what I’m learning in Buena’s auto tech classes, she said. “I’ve always been a mechanically-inclined person. I got an A so I think I’m doing pretty well at it.”
When it comes to the racing, Van Kirk knows it’s a long haul, that she has a lot to learn and she might not win, or even place every time she races.
But for now, she’s getting her feet wet in a once traditionally male-dominated sport, and she’s willing to put in the time, the work, the heartache and most of all, the dedication to a sport that puts you in the crosshairs of danger every time that green flag drops.
“It’s what I love, a place I feel confident, and when I’m behind the wheel of my Hornet, I am totally sure of myself,” she said. “I’m zoned in and ready to go,” she said.