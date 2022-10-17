FORT HUACHUCA — Not even the military might of Fort Huachuca can keep a centuries-old ghost out of the 82,000-acre garrison where it’s been haunting an officer’s residence for nearly 135 years.
After years of a relatively quiet spell, the ghostly presence of Charlotte has apparently emerged inside the stately Carleton House on what’s commonly known as "Officer’s Row," creating her usual rumblings, stompings and even tossing some collectible bottles onto the kitchen floor.
A made-up story, you say, the stuff of myth and make-believe handed down over the years?
Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Kuhling, the Carleton House’s current residence, begs to differ.
The no-nonsense, 45-year-old career soldier who moved into the house in June after reassignment from Italy can’t quite put his finger on what’s exactly making things go boom in the night and bang in the day, but he’s convinced something pretty paranormal is going on inside the Carleton House.
But then again, it always has.
“I can’t quite confirm there’s real paranormal activity hanging around here, but there’s some strange stuff going on day and night,” said Kuhling, who lives alone in the spacious two-story Carleton House with 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. “I’m a touch-it, feel-it kind of guy and though I haven’t touched it, I sure have felt it, whatever the ‘it’ is.”
Kuhling is not the first person who has felt or experienced strange, on-and-off occurrences in the Carleton House, the oldest standing building on Fort Huachuca that was built in 1880 and first used as a hospital. Over the years, it also served as an officers’ mess, a schoolhouse, post headquarters and a chapel. Post museum records show that between 1947 and 1951, the state of Arizona had temporary deed to the then-unoccupied post, and governors Sidney Osborn and Dan Garvey used it as a weekend retreat. If they were spooked, they kept it quiet like all good governors would.
As the story goes, a woman whose baby died during childbirth also died when the house was a hospital between its completion in 1880 and its conversion to officers’ quarters in 1888. Though Charlotte was not the woman’s real name — past residents simply called her that — it’s been said that she didn’t feel her baby had been properly handled or buried, and she is still looking for her child, wandering restlessly through the Carleton House.
Former residents have documented voices, lights suddenly going on, knocking at doors and an unexplainable ringing in what was once the hospital morgue. Two teenagers — one who lived in the house and a neighbor’s son — swore they saw a ghostly presence standing at the end of a hallway. Workers doing restoration work about five years ago told media relations officer Tanja Linton doors were unlocked and lights were on when they came to the house one morning.
As for Command Sgt. Maj. Kuhling — he first heard about the Carleton House hauntings when he was stationed at the post in 1996 and said he just “pooh-poohed” it — he’s positive there’s a presence afoot, a spirit stirring about.
“Oh, there’s something here alright,” he said. “Things have been happening since I moved in that have no plausible explanation.”
Though Kuhling hasn’t actually witnessed a sighting or actually felt a ghostly presence, he’s come close.
“A few days after I settled in, I came home from work and went into the breakfast area where there’s an 8-foot high, built-in china cabinet in the corner,” he said. “I recently put some decorative glass bottles on top of it where a wooden wine box with a latch sits back against the wall. On the floor were three bottles that were somehow pushed off the cabinet, unbroken, with another one unbroken in the hall, and the wooden box is at an angle with the latch open.
“Tell me how glass bottles fall to a floor and don’t break into pieces from a height of 8 feet that’s so high I can’t even reach it. And no, nobody is in my house when I’m not here.”
He had suspicions about Charlotte, but he let it go.
Until a few days later when he suddenly woke up at 2:34 in the morning.
“I never, I mean never ever wake up at 0234,” said Kuhling.
Until he woke up with a start at 0234 again the next morning.
“I heard something in the house slam,” he said.
When it happened for the third consecutive morning — again at 0234 — that was all Kuhling could take. You do not wake up the good command sergeant major at 0234 three days in a row, no matter who or what you are.
“I was so sick of being woken up at 0234 I unleashed a string of obscenities in a wild scream,” he said. “Basically, I was establishing verbal dominance.”
For now at least, that seemed to do the trick. Kuhling has not seen or heard anything out of the ordinary since.
However, when his girlfriend stays over occasionally, he said she hears things.
“She’s pretty certain something is definitely going on here,” he said.
His take on the matter?
“Well, it’s interesting,” he said. “This is the reason I took the house in the first place. I was given the OK to live off base, but when the opportunity came to live in the Carleton House, I said if I had to live on base that’s the house I want to live in. How cool would it be to live in a haunted house, that ghosts are real, and I could have proof of it?”
Kuhling is going all out trying to make the Carleton House a welcome place for its resident ghost.
In the living room by a window facing Brown’s Parade Ground, a rocking chair was placed by former residents in a spot they called "Charlotte’s Corner," where some said they could hear the chair occasionally rocking. But when Kuhling moved in, the rocker had been removed.
Kuhling would have none of that. He quickly gave Charlotte's Corner a good dressing up.
Almost like an expectant father, he purchased an old rocking chair, went on eBay and bought the oldest 19th century porcelain doll he could find and put it on the rocker. At first glance, it’s eerily reminiscent of Hitchcock’s “Psycho” with Norman holding his mother's mummified corpse in a rocking chair.
But he’s also taken it one step further: He’s named his Wi-Fi network "CharlotteIsWatchingYou."
Is Kuhling waiting and hoping for Charlotte to make her presence?
“I’m not actively looking for it to happen,” he said. “Put it like this: I’m waiting without searching.”