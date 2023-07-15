While reflecting back on 27 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chief Adam Thrasher says it’s the relationships he’ll miss most.
After announcing his retirement last week, Thrasher’s last day as the department’s chief of police was Friday. Deputy Police Chief Chris Hiser, a 20-year veteran of the department, was selected as his replacement.
“You come into the department young, you meet people and work with them for a number of years, and they become your friends,” he said. “Those relationships you establish are what I’ll miss most. I have a new set of friends I’ll be making in the new workplace. That's what I’ll miss most. The people.”
Thrasher will be teaching middle school social studies at Coronado Elementary School in the Palominas District where he’ll join his wife, Jennifer, a middle school math teacher there.
“Deciding to do this now is going to allow me to spend a lot more time with my wife,” Thrasher said. “She has given me up to the city for more than 20 years.”
Thrasher said that he looks forward to having the same schedule, the same holidays and the same time off as his wife.
When he started with SVPD, Thrasher served as an officer for five years and then worked his way up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, commander, deputy chief, and chief, a position he held for nearly eight years.
In summing up some of SVPD’s key accomplishments during his time as chief, Thrasher spoke of providing body cams for the department’s officers; maintaining the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which is an international accreditation; and the partnership between the department, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Cochise College, leading to the establishing a local law enforcement academy.
“Getting body cams for the officers was extremely important,” he said. “We did that in 2017 and I think we were the first ones in the county to go with them as an entire agency.”
Continuing the CALEA accreditation is important in terms of a continuous improvement and making sure policies and procedures are in line with best practices, Thrasher said.
“That was especially a big deal during 2020 after the Minneapolis incidents; to be able to show that our agency continually works on maintaining that accreditation is extremely important.”
Working with Sheriff Mark Dannels and Cochise College to ensure the law enforcement academy is successful has been another big accomplishment for the agency.
Along with the accomplishments, Thrasher shared some of his regrets.
“My goal was to make the officers’ jobs easier, but that didn’t happen,” he said. “Advances in technology, while they make officers’ jobs easier in some respects, make their jobs’ more difficult in other respects. All of our officers do a fabulous job, even in the face of adversity. When you think about it, our profession is the only one that can take a person’s freedom from them legally. We’re held at a higher standard, as we should be, but I don’t want our officers to be held to superhuman expectations. This job certainly has its rewards, but it's never easy."
When asked about some of the more impactful events that stand out in his career, Thrasher spoke of a fellow SVPD officer who was killed in a motorcycle accident.
“He was off duty at the time of the accident," Thrasher said. "He had actually been in my office talking with me, left my office, and the accident happened 10 minutes later. I was the first officer on scene and found him. That had a big impact on my career in terms of the people."
Thrasher also shared a tense hostage situation where he was incident commander.
“It was a very difficult case where the victim was eventually released and the suspect ultimately killed himself,” he said. “During that drawn-out incident, we weren’t sure whether we were going to be able to rescue her … When you feel you're responsible for saving someone like that, it’s very difficult.”
Thrasher attended Buena High School, where he and his wife met when they were 15. The high school sweethearts graduated in 1989. They have four children, three boys and a girl. All four are Buena grads.
“Two of the boys are through college, one is a college senior and my daughter is going to be starting at Northern Arizona University in the fall,” he said.
His father, Gary Thrasher, is a semi-retired veterinarian and his mother, Jean, is a nurse at Family Health Center in Sierra Vista.
As he makes the transition out of law enforcement, Thrasher had the following words for Hiser.
I know Chris Hiser will do a fabulous job. He’s a highly intelligent individual, very motivated and someone who cares deeply about the city and people in the department," he said, adding the following words of advice:
“Always remember that you are a servant, not only to the public, but a servant to members of this department. If you keep a proper balance between the two, you’ll do a great job.”