Station No. 1’s garage is bursting at the seams with donated toys for less fortunate area youth on Sunday. The annual Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Christmas toy giveaway has been delighting children for more than 40 years.
Volunteer Ashleigh Loucks loads toys to be delivered last weekend during the annual Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Christmas toy giveaway.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cathy Campbell receives a few more goodies to add to the toys she will be taking to area children during Sunday’s Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services toy giveaway in the Sierra Vista area.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Seven-year-old Roman Vasquez is all smiles as he accepts a Christmas bag of toys from a volunteer for his siblings and himself.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Engineer/paramedic Nick Fields and Firefighter/EMT Michelle Knodle stock the bed of a pickup with toys slated to be delivered.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A grateful Maria Ruiz accepts a delivery Sunday morning from Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services volunteers.
The annual Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services Christmas toy giveaway has been delighting children for longer than 40 years. Volunteers made deliveries around Sierra Vista Sunday to the delight of children and families.