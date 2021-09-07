SIERRA VISTA — Exceptional teachers create lasting impressions on the students whose lives they touch.
Hakim Mansour was clearly one of those teachers.
Known for his joyful spirit, infectious smile, fascinating stories and boundless energy, Facebook tributes are pouring in about this English teacher whose 30 years as an educator, mostly at Buena High School, left a positive impact on hundreds of students, colleagues and acquaintances.
Mansour died Aug. 27.
His memorial service on Saturday filled the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Sierra Vista, while others from all over the state and country attended the service via Zoom.
Community reflections “I loved Hakim like a brother and will miss him dearly,” Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said in an interview. “He was a dear friend and I enjoyed working with him while I was at Buena. He was always there for my mom when she needed someone, which is something I’ll never forget. When I considered running for county superintendent he prayed with me, then helped me with my campaign.”
Clay also spoke of how Mansour introduced her to foods from Tunisia in North Africa, where he was born, of his generosity and loving spirit.
Leah Chon-Lopez, a 2012 Buena High School graduate, remembers how Mansour made everyone feel special.
“He had a really good way of making you feel loved. Everyone was treated equally by Mr. Mansour,” said Chon-Lopez, a mental health therapist who now lives in Tucson.
“He was so full of colorful, fascinating stories about his childhood, how he grew up as a nomadic tribal member in Tunisia. I experienced figs, dates, lamb and couscous because of him. He was an amazing, one-of-a-kind teacher with incredible exuberance. He was one of the most popular teachers at Buena High School.”
Recently retired Buena High School counselor Elaine Carlson also spoke of Mansour’s popularity.
“Students loved him! He had a special way of welcoming students, engaging them and bringing out the best in them,” Carlson said. He was colorful, creative and obviously loved teaching.”
Carlson remembers how Mansour would stand in the hallway to greet students and call them by name as they entered his classroom, or would wave to them as they moved onto their next class.
“He was unfailingly kind, helpful and always a team player. He will be greatly missed. Hakim is part of the rich and wonderful legacy of Buena High School.”
Similar reflections were shared by Hakim Mansour’s son, Zayne, who spoke at his father’s service on Saturday.
“My father was an amazing and radiant human being,” he said. “Something I will always admire about my father was his constant need to help others. Even when times were tough and he was far away, he always found the time and energy to help others in any way he could.”
Zayne spoke of how his father found tremendous happiness in helping others and how believed that forgiveness is a key element to happiness.
“He found ways of making everything fun and enjoyable. Through his life’s story, he taught me never to give up ... I see my dad’s radiance through all of you.”
In a Facebook post, former student Kelli Ashley Jense spoke of how Mansour was the first teacher who actually “saw her.”
“He told me I was smart and asked for my opinion,” she said. “He wrote me a sweet poem that I still have some 25-plus years later that he read in class for my birthday. He made me feel worth something. My heart is broken.”
Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller, another former Mansour student, had this to say: “He was my freshman English teacher at Buena and he was my French teacher at Cochise College,” she said. “I remember in high school he was always exuberant and he carried that same exuberance into his classes at Cochise College. His passion for teaching and fun style are what made him one of Buena’s favorite teachers.”
Weller said that Mansour taught for the school district from 1989 until his retirement in 2019. He continued to work as a substitute teacher after leaving Buena.
Life in a different land
Mansour will be buried in Tunisia with family members.
He and his wife, Brooke, had two sons, Zayne and Laith, both raised in Sierra Vista.
As a teacher, Mansour skillfully wove stories of life in Tunisia where he was immersed in a very different world before immigrating to the U.S.
When entering his classroom, guests were greeted with open arms and a huge smile, sometimes urged to try home-grown fava beans seasoned with salt and cumin. Then came the deglet noor, “the Cadillac of dates.”
Students and colleagues loved his unique teaching style and energy. The following is from a story told by Mansour through an interview in 2018.
“As nomads, we would put all of our belongings on a donkey or camel and move on, following water sources and pastures. We had our own migration patterns from north to south and always rationed food and water. We lived in poverty, but there was tremendous love and happiness throughout our tribal family.”
Mansour spoke of how his mother had 16 children, of which three survived.
“They died because of lack of sanitation and childhood diseases,” he said.
When the local government stopped the nomadic lifestyle, Mansour’s family and other tribes settled in the outskirts of the town of Gafsa, the capital of Gafsa Governorate of Tunisia, which was surrounded by an oasis.
“We found a clearing with water and trees and that’s where we pitched our tents.”
About 20 nomadic families gathered there to start new lives.
Mansour attended elementary school in Gafsa, and was the first member of his tribe to attend school and graduate from high school. He studied by the faint glow of an oil lamp while living in a tent.
Mansour spoke his native Arabic, along with French, English and some Spanish.
After high school, he had an opportunity to come to this country as an exchange student.
“I was one of three students in Tunisia selected to go,” he said.
Mansour spent a year in Wisconsin, marking his introduction to light-skinned, blond haired, people and snow. While there, he lived with Maxine and Walter Perry, who treated him like a son. He used to describe that year with the Perry family as one of the best years of his life.
After finishing his year as an exchange student, Mansour returned to Tunisia and graduated in 1978 with a degree in American and British literature.
He attended the University of Arizona in 1980 where he earned a teaching certificate.
While teaching English at Buena High School, Ceci Lewis was one of Mansour’s colleagues.
“He was an incredible inspiration, and one of those stand-out teachers that students adored,” she said. “Whether a student, colleague, or parent, he always remembered you like you were a long lost friend. He touched so many lives in such a positive, beautiful light.”