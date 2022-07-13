SIERRA VISTA — What was meant to be a great start to a serene retirement in the Grand Canyon State turned into a bad dream.
Larry Belyea, a transplant from Seattle, moved to Sierra Vista two years ago after purchasing a home sight unseen on First Street in Fry Town. Belyea explained he was on supplementary security income and had to take early retirement when he reached the age of 62. Due to financial reasons, he could not afford Seattle or relocation to another area of the West Coast.
For Belyea, the situation paints a broader tell-tale picture of the rising cost of living throughout the United States that’s forcing residents from other states to relocate to areas that have a lower cost of living.
“I didn’t have a choice, it was either become homeless or move,” he said.
The generally recognized boundaries of the former Fry Townsite neighborhood is Seventh Street to the east, Carmichael Avenue to the west, Fry Boulevard to the south and Tacoma Street to the north.
When Beylea lived in Seattle and was scouting for properties in Sierra Vista, he used Google maps to have an overview of First Street. He thought the trailers next to the home he purchased were occupied by snowbirds.
“I didn’t realize that the little neighborhood next door to the house I bought is (home to) heroin addicts and meth addicts,” Beylea said. “The police are here almost every day.”
Belyea said there are drug deals happening frequently in his neighborhood. He has seen scattered trash piles in the alleyway behind his property and on the owned vacant lots surrounding his home. He’s had to call animal control on multiple occasions regarding neighbors’ dogs.
“It’s such a disruption to my peace and everything with buying this house here,” he said.
Belyea said the trailers on the properties bordering his home are illegally parked, based on city code. However, according to the city, the trailers can be parked on the private lots as long as they’re not blocking access points to the roadway.
In July 2021, a case was initiated for a property adjacent to the mural water tower at 107 N. Canyon Drive, behind Beylea’s home. The lot had two mobile homes that had structural, electrical and plumbing issues and one had no running water. Property owner John Williams, who owns and manages several properties throughout Cochise County, along with his business partner, Lane Balmer, did not attend court proceedings regarding the state of the dwellings on Canyon Drive. The city placed a $20,000 lien on the property and was granted permission to tear down the structures while the residents were relocated with the assistance of the Good Neighbor Alliance, an emergency shelter in Sierra Vista.
Belyea said he does not want to see anyone go homeless in the neighborhood but wants law enforcement and city code enforcement to do their jobs. He said poor management by the property owner is the problem.
“That’s all I want the city to do is make the owner of the property abide by the rules and manage the property correctly so that it’s not a nuisance to the neighborhood,” Belyea said.
Belyea isn’t the only one concerned.
Steve Miller of Farmers Insurance on Fry Boulevard said he and his employees have had multiple encounters with vagrants.
“This is a business, and obviously we like to maintain professional order around here,” he said. “We’ve been experiencing over that period of time a constant barrage of trash and people on the property, even sometimes in the extent, coming into the office when the office is open, panhandling for money.”
Miller said in the past individuals would step onto the property and damage flower pots and conduct acts of vandalism and profanity. He had to press charges on an individual recently.
Miller owns the Farmers Insurance building and the lot behind it on the corner of First Street and Fry Boulevard. He’s been in communication with Belyea on the issues the abutting properties have been experiencing.
“He’s frustrated because he’s dealing with a different set of problems, but it’s tied to the homeless, or these people that are pretty much moving around this whole area,” Miller said.
Miller said not long ago police arrested an individual trespassing on the backside of his commercial property.
“With the city doing as much work as they did on the West End, Fry Boulevard, conversion and improvements of the streetscape and what not, it still has not changed the vagrant problem or people vandalizing,” Miller said. “They have to know that it’s creating a problem both from a public safety standpoint and issues surrounding businesses that have made an investment.”
He said the Sierra Vista police have been very responsible, but it doesn’t solve the root of the problem. Miller said a proactive approach could be used to monitor the activity in the neighborhood. He addressed how alleyways are not lit within the area.
“Unless that blight, which is what I’ll call it, is removed and replaced with something, like going under the same auspices of what was done on the West End, until you do something like that, you’re going to have that environment,” he said.
As part of the purchase of the Farmers Insurance building, Miller also bought the back land parcel. He plans to sell the lot. He purchased the property as an initial investment, hoping there would be similar renovations taking place in the area similar to the newer housing development on Denman Avenue and Railroad Street.
“As long as certain properties in the area here that are attracting that element and are not maintained and taken care of, this problem is going to continue,” Miller said.
“It’s a shame because it’s a stone’s throw from this area where all of this money was invested on the West End,” he said. “It’s a stone’s throw.”
The city of Sierra Vista recently completed the beginning phases of the streetscape project of Fry Boulevard with future phases in the works. The beautification of the street allows for potentially attracting private investment that would prompt further revitalization and allow for the surrounding area to flourish in the future.
The city is utilizing Community Development Block Grants through its emergency home repair program that allows residential properties to receive upgrades and maintenance for those who may not have financial accessibility. In the last 20 years, Sierra Vista put more than $2 million in infrastructure improvements. This includes new park upgrades, newly paved streets and lighting installed within the Fry Town area. The city has donated land to the Cochise College Foundation to assist students in a residential program to build new homes in Fry Town.
Miller said he served eight years on a municipality board in a town in Illinois equivalent to the size of Sierra Vista. His work involved putting together a town center and removing blight that was replaced with business offices and multiple family usage properties.
“Today you wouldn’t even recognize that there ever was a problem there,” he said.
Property manager/owner John Williams has experienced multiple issues with outsiders occupying his properties.
“I tried to help a lot of them,” Williams said. “You can’t help them. It’s not my job. I tried for 50 years, and you can’t do it.”
Williams said he had no cooperation from the city, county and police department, and the city and county would often serve citations to his property management team, not his tenants, regarding trash and debris on his Fry Town properties.
He explained he has no power to remove vagrants from his properties, and they often occupy the property he has on Short Street.
Williams said he has communicated with Police Chief Adam Thrasher, who told Williams he can’t force the people from inhabiting the property by order of City Attorney Nathan Williams.
“The courts decided that we couldn’t put people out of their houses unless we also evicted the tenant that was on the lease,” Williams said. “They told us we can’t enforce that law. Why can’t you enforce that law? It’s a state law, it’s not a city ordinance that you can’t throw them out.”
Williams believes he should not be responsible for tenants and vagrants leaving trash and debris on the lots.
“How do you expect me to keep these people out of here?” said Williams. “Every time they keep showing up, you guys won’t put them out.”
Williams has attended numerous city council meetings conveying his complaints.
“I’m being pegged as the slumlord when I don’t have anything to do with it,” he said. “I can’t even get it controlled.”
Thrasher said the Landlord-Tenant Act (ARS Title 33, Chapter 10) is the heart of the issue.
“When we get called to any residential property on the request to remove someone we have to be very careful not to violate the landlord-tenant act,” Thrasher said.
“A tenant does not have to have a written agreement and can be verbal,” Thrasher stated. “As long as the person is claiming to provide anything of value (payment, services, etc.) to stay at a location they could possibly be considered a tenant or sub-tenant. The determination of whether or not they are a tenant or sub-tenant under these circumstance should be left to a judge in court.”
A landlord does not have the authority to remove a guest of an authorized tenant and can only remove a guest if the landlord is entitled to the possession of the premises according to Arizona Revised Statutes 33-1378 (ARS). Only through eviction or abandonment of the property by the tenant can the landlord repossess the property.
The city has opened numerous cases regarding First Street complaints in the last year. According to the city, 13 cases were initiated by complaints from Belyea on First Street. Vacant lots on 105 and 109 N. First St. experienced illegal dumping and overgrowth, which were corrected. Other properties, including 101 N. Canyon and 108 N. First St., experienced the same issue.
“Some of the properties have significant issues that have been long standing so the violations will take an extended period of time to resolve, not only with the owner, but the tenants as well,” Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan said. “Most of the violations have been related to sanitation (litter and debris) and illegal dumping. These have been resolved through working with the owner and tenants as well as Code Enforcement donating rolloff containers.”
The city has annexed properties within the Fry Townsite neighborhood area since a city ordinance was passed in June 1997. The city owns 59 of the 160 acres that make up the area. An estimated 45-50 dilapidated homes have been removed from the neighborhood. The city also acquired 10 blighted properties in 2017 from a local property owner who faced bankruptcy.
“Substandard housing is an issue in Fry Townsite,” McLachlan said. “A large percentage of the lots are occupied by manufactured homes that are well beyond their useful life. The rentals may be the only housing available for people with limited incomes or backgrounds that preclude them from a better living situation. It’s also a neighborhood of choice for many long-time residents who have fond memories of its history.”
Resident Rosie Mackey has lived at the West End since 1984 and explained how the area has transitioned over the last few decades.
“It didn’t start with the city — it started with the neighborhood,” she said. “The revitalization.”
She said in the past, on the south side of Fry Boulevard, there were drive-by shootings, rapes, murders and other criminal activities. After being fed up, Mackey along with a group of 11 other residents in the West End banded together in 2000 and created the first residence association to reduce crime.
“We took back our neighborhood,” Mackey said. “That’s what the north side has to do, too. If the changes are going to come, they’re going to come from the community. They’re going to come from the people who live here, work here and play here.
“We make it happen, without shaking our fists and cussing and fussing.”
Similarly, there has been a grassroots campaign initiated by members of the community in creating the Carmichael Neighborhood Association in 2015.
Mackey said she has watched the city’s leadership transition dramatically over the last 20 years and described it as community-minded and wanting to make communities better for the citizens, but that time is a vital factor.
As for the property managers, she believes the opposite is in effect.
“They’re lazy and they’re cheap,” Mackey said. “They’re living in the past is what they’re doing. So many of the landlords don’t improve their property to be leased properly where it’s safe and healthy, and rely on the tenants to pay all of the costs. That’s not right. If you own the property, you maintain that property. You keep it in habitable condition.”