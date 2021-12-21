The Farmers’ Market will be open from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Thursday.
We all know the “reason for the season.” After all, Christmas means “Christ’s Mass,” but it is also a celebration of love, family, friendship, food and gift giving. It has always been about gift-giving. After all, God did give the world the greatest gift of all. He gave us his son, Jesus.
It has been called “the most wonderful time of the year” by millions of people, not just here in the U.S. but all over the world. The scene that is carried out around the world includes things such as snowflakes falling softly outside while a bountiful table laden with hearty delectable treats invites members of the family and friends alike to feast on its selection. Christmas music surrounds the atmosphere of peace and goodwill as the Christmas tree loaded down with ornaments, tinsel, brightly lit candles and twinkling lights surrounded by mountains of gifts in brightly colored paper.
Christmas is a celebration of birth and family giving. Even the invention of Santa Claus has its inspiration in religion. In the literal sense, St. Nicholas was Santa Claus during his time in the third century. After all, Santa represents the same principles of love, generosity and devotion that St. Nicholas did. St. Nicholas was born in what is now Turkey in the year 280 AD. Some years later, shortly after he was ordained, his parents died, leaving him a larger inheritance which he used to feed the hungry and carry out other good deeds. Legend has it that he was walking down the street one day and passed a house where it was said that a nobleman who had gone bankrupt lived with his three daughters. The banks were ready to take his house and sell his three daughters into slavery to help settle his debts. He wanted desperately to marry off his daughters before that happened, but he didn’t have enough money for their dowries.
St. Nicholas secretly threw a bag of gold coins through the window for the first daughter. She was married off soon thereafter. He repeated the process for the other two daughters, but on the third attempt the bag of coins fell into a stocking that was hung over the fireplace to dry. Thus, the tradition of giving gifts, sometimes even in stockings, was started.
St. Nicholas is known as the patron saint of children, obviously, but also archers, barrel makers, grocers, virgins and weavers. He is also the predecessor to the Dutch figure “Sinterklaas.”
Sinterklaas more closely resembles Santa with his long white beard and stately bishop’s robe, along with the way he rode a white horse to the rooftops of houses to deliver his gifts. Sinterklaas morphed into Kris Kindl, later known as Kris Kringle in Germany, after the Reformation by Martin Luther ended the practice of praying to saints, instead focusing on the “Christ Child” (Kris Kindl). King Henry VIII of England went even further by proclaiming a new symbol of celebration known as “Father Christmas.”
As the Dutch and other Europeans immigrated to America, they brought their holiday traditions with them. It was in America that the role of St. Nicholas would take on a new character in the form of Santa Claus. As noted in the last article, Thomas Nast brought the new Santa Claus to life during the Civil War, but it was the son of Scandinavian immigrants, Haddon Sundblom, who is known best for his depiction of Santa in numerous Coca Cola advertisements from 1931 until 1964.
Sundblom’s Santa is so entwined with Christmas and Coke that the company continues to use his paintings to promote their product. Haddon Sundblom and his version of Santa for Coca Cola remains the most recognizable version of Santa.
Books, music, poems, Christmas trees, family gatherings and movies keep Christmas alive and well as the religious and the secular themes of Christmas can both be practiced separately together on the same day.
The foods of Christmas are another batch of globally inspired traditions. In America it is sometimes hard to see a difference between the meal served at Thanksgiving and the dinner for Christmas. We tend to stick with ham or turkey with all the normal fixings.
However, turkey is rarely seen outside of America or the United Kingdom. In many countries fish in some form is the main course, like in southern Italy where the Feast of the Seven Fishes is the traditional Christmas dinner. In many countries there is a fasting period prior to Christmas and fish is often served at the end of the fast. The Feast of the Seven Fishes consists of seven seafood dishes, symbolic of the number seven, the most repeated number in the Bible.
Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine offer variations on an intricate 12-dish Christmas Eve feast. The regulations of the fast practiced by the Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches requires that meat, eggs and milk are all kept off the table during this time of year. So, it is not unreasonable to see an array of pescatarian and grain-based dishes laid out on the table.
A big part of the Christmas celebrations in Germany is Advent. The traditional dinner involves duck, goose, rabbit or a roast and sides such as potato dumplings and red cabbage. Stollen, a popular fruited yeast bread, similar in looks as a fruitcake, is probably eaten the most at Christmas.
While in America you will probably see women serving the Christmas dinner, but in Greenland it is the men who serve the Christmas meal. The meal traditionally features mattack, strips of narwhal or white whale blubber encased in whale fat. It is supposed to taste like fresh coconut, but is often too tough to chew and is usually swallowed. Another dish is “kiviak,” a dish of flesh from auks, a small Arctic seabird, buried in whole sealskin for several months and served once it begins to decompose. Tasty, I’m sure.
Japan is probably the most interesting, because the Japanese love to indulge on KFC for Christmas. This is the busiest time of the year for KFC in Japan. The tradition started in the early 1970s when an advertising campaign called “Kentucky for Christmas” was started and it stuck. If you want KFC for Christmas in Japan, you will need to place your order weeks in advance to secure KFC for Christmas.
And of course, the best for last. How can there be a Christmas dinner without the traditional baked desserts and drinks to go with it? Fruitcake and gingerbread are part of the tradition in America.
Just like many other historic foods, fruitcake is another with a clouded past. The oldest reference that can be found regarding a recipe for a fruitcake made of pomegranate seeds, pine nuts, raisins mixed with a barley mash dating back to Roman times. The Middle Ages added honey, spices and preserved fruits.
Like fruitcake, gingerbread also has a long history traced back to the Greeks and Egyptians who used it for ceremonial purposes. Gingerbread is a baked sweet containing ginger and sometimes cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, cardamom and anise, and sweetened with any combination of brown sugar, molasses, light or dark corn syrup or honey.
Eggnog also makes the traditional food list for Christmas. Eggnog is a classic Christmas cocktail that stirs up memories for most people and adds to the festive spirit of the Christmas season. You either love it or hate it. It is believed that eggnog began in Europe. As early as the 13th century, medieval monks in Britain were known to drink “posset,” a warm ale punch with eggs and figs. Eggnog may have been in use in earlier centuries, but the first known written uses of the word “eggnog” didn’t occur until the late 1700s. As a rich and often alcoholic drink, eggnog became a familiar fixture during the holiday season across the colonies and, eventually, the new country of the future United States.
Eggnog, a creamy, comforting drink, often spiked with bourbon, brandy or rum, is pretty simple to whip up from scratch. It is made with egg yolks, sugar, vanilla extract, and nutmeg, then add the liquor and dairy ingredients. For the non-alcoholic version just leave out the liquor. Top it off by folding whipped egg whites in just before serving to provide a lusciously frothy finish, and a dusting of nutmeg completes the drink’s charm.
This year I encourage you to try different desserts from other countries to add something special to your meal. Baklava comes to mind. Again, one of those wonderful foods with a clouded past. Is it Greek, Turkish, or a descendant of the Ancient Roman placenta cake, a dessert made of alternating thin pastry sheets and layers of cheese and honey? At this point it doesn’t matter, because baklava tastes great and if you are not willing to take the first plunge making it, I suggest you go over to Katerina’s It’s original Greek here at the market and buy some for your family and friends.
Another twist on the eggnog recipe is to stop by Golden Rule Dairy and pick up some raw milk to make your eggnog from. You get milk and cream all in one shot. Remember to thank a farmer and keep them in mind this Christmas while enjoying your Christmas dinner with family and friends.
You made it and therefore I would like to wish everyone Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and the self-fulfillment and well-being that can and should be possible for members of our species.
And, out of love and respect for the curmudgeons among us, Bah Humbug as well!
