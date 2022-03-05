SIERRA VISTA—Dr. Ralph and Marti Mayberry of Sierra Vista remember with fondness the day they joined the people of Ukraine to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their independence from Russia.
They recount with pleasure the beauty of the flowers that decorated the hillsides and public spaces and how much the Ukrainian people valued their freedom.
“It was a wonderful big display of fireworks and food and dancing,” Ralph said.
“In the parks they had beautiful floral arrangements,” Marti said. “It was just absolutely beautiful.”
“They were so proud to be free,” Ralph added.
That celebration was more than 10 years ago and the memory still shines for them.
These days, however, the couple is grieved.
“I was just heartsick, and I was frustrated with the world’s response,” Marti said, thinking of the day Ukraine was invaded by Russia. “Recognizing how long we sat out while Hitler just exploded all over Europe, knowing that that’s what Putin wants to do and wondering how in the world we can let it happen again ... (I) wish we were a little more proactive as a government and as a world people.”
While on assignment in Kyiv for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Mayberrys spent January 2011 through July 2012 caring for 600 missionaries who were assigned to Ukraine. During their time there, they became friends with many of the Ukrainian people, including Volodymyr Yarmak, who served as their translator, and with whom they are still friends.
The three recently spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Yarmak is now living in Hollywood, Florida.
As difficult as it is for the Mayberrys — and it is difficult, Marti broke into tears several times during this interview — it’s much harder for Yarmak, whose mother, sister and brother still live in his childhood apartment home in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, about an hour north of Kyiv.
“The city of Chernihiv is on the border of Ukraine and Russia and Belarus,” Yarmak said. “I do receive updates if they have a siren (because) of airstrikes. Closer to the evening they are almost every half an hour.”
Last week an apartment just down the street from his childhood home was bombed, and dozens of people were maimed and killed. He has the video to prove it.
“Yesterday (Thursday) was one of the worst airstrikes, I think, I have actually seen on the videos,” he said. “It was about 40 people killed and it’s about three minutes away from my apartment from where I grew up, where my mom is staying right now in a shelter ... This video, I believe, was right after the strike, like maybe two minutes.
"I hear this scream of horror, but it’s people and (the photographer) runs closer to them, and they’re just being thrown around because of the explosion, and some of them are missing pieces of their bodies. There’s lots of blood from somebody else, and this older grandma, like a 70-year-old grandma ... it just left me speechless.”
Survival conditions there are difficult.
“My mom and my brother, they hide, I would say most of the time,” Yarmak said. “They sleep in turns because they are just so tired. It’s really packed in that shelter. It’s basically just the basement of (a commercial) building.”
Then there’s his own internal conflict. As a citizen of Ukraine, he thinks about returning to his home to aid in the fight against the invaders and be with his mother and siblings, though he has his own family here. On the other hand, he knows it is nearly impossible to get there.
“There’s a big part of me that wants to go,” Yarmak said. “However, the conflict I am facing, we have a family here, my wife, and we just brought my father-in-law here (from Ukraine)
"The part of me that is thinking, OK, if I will go I do need a weapon, and I do have friends in the United States that do have weapons ... They are working right now with the government on how to get weapons there and to do it all legally.
"But the conflict I have, I won’t be able to go to Chernihiv, which is the place where I would want to be because that’s the place where all my friends are. To enter the city, if you travel from Kyiv to Chernihiv, the chances of being shot by the tank or by the Russian soldiers, they are very high, and you have to have a person who is aware of where they are located.
"It’s very high risk. That’s the conflict I am facing. Should I go even if it’s not my place? I would say I am ready right now.”
Although war is and will continue to take its toll on the people, it’s also the byproducts of war that are concerning.
“They have the most fertile soil I have ever seen,” Marti said. “Just miles and miles of wheat fields and sunflower fields ... It’s just amazing. Ukraine is so rich in natural resources, and it’s the bread basket (of Europe). (But) we need to recognize this is spring. This is when all those beautiful fields are harrowed and planted. There is no one to plant; there is no one farming.
"There is going to be no harvest, and people not only in Ukraine but in countries round about are going to go hungry ... We have to stop the aggression. We have to help those farmers plant so that they can feed their families and feed the world. It’s heartbreaking.”
“A lot of people know about this but they don’t understand how close it is to becoming a worldwide conflict,” Ralph added. “I think that’s where this is going to go. The Ukrainians are not going to stop fighting. Putin’s not going to stop fighting, so it’s just going to keep escalating, and at some point we’re going to get involved.
"In our modern time it’s a modern-day Hitler story being played out and now’s our time to step up and not let it continue to advance.”
What can we do to help Ukraine?
“One of the things I think would really, really help is for Ukraine to be brought into NATO,” Marti said. “They’ve been wanting to be part of NATO for 30 years. President Obama turned his back on them. (I’m going to cry now). They’ve been pleading with the world to please take them into NATO to protect them from Russia.”
Yarmak, too, has some ideas about what Americans can do to help his nation.
“To be honest, just so you understand what I’m doing, I’ve been raising funds and helping directly to my friends, to my family and to those who just ask, who maybe just need some help, and that sends funds directly to their cards,” Yarmak said. “But I realize we are running so late. There is not enough food there. The stores are running out.”
Therefore, Yarmak believes to help Ukraine, we as Americans should get the U.S. government to act on Ukraine’s behalf.
“I think the solution to this is, first, and this is what I wish people would do, they should get up and protest in their cities and demand from the government of the United States, of NATO, to close the sky of Ukraine,” he said. “They have to secure the sky. Ukrainians can fight but if there are airstrikes, there will be so many victims, and civilians. They shoot civilians. They do anti-humanity crimes. We’re living in the 21st century and no one is holding them accountable. I think it would be fair for people to demand from their government so that they move. I think people have the power ... That’s what I really wish people would do.”
“We have to stand up,” Marti said, tearing up. “We have to make our voices heard in Washington, that this is unacceptable to allow this (invasion) to happen in this day and age, and NATO needs to bring Ukraine into NATO and be willing to protect them like we promised we would do.
"We need to stand up so we can look them in the eye and be able to say that we did everything we could.”
“I knew when this conflict started that Ukrainians would fight,” Ralph said. “They’re fighters. They want freedom. They’ve had it for 30 years, and they want freedom. They don’t want to be under the thumb of Russia again.
“We’re looking at the country that fights for freedom,” Yarmak added. “United States is a country that fights for freedom. (Citizens) should demand that.”
What really concerns Yarmak, however, reaches so much further than Ukraine.
“President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has stated many times that Europe is in danger as well,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that (Putin) is not going to proceed to Europe ... He may even push the (nuclear) button. How far can he go? This is what I want people to understand.
"This is actually closer to each one of us than we think, and it could grow further and faster than we can imagine ... We have to understand that if it’s happening somewhere else, and it’s happening in a country that’s fighting for their freedom, he may find a way to do it here.”