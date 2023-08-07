SIERRA VISTA — Trying to unravel the mystery behind a fire that destroyed eight ramshackle structures crammed onto a piece of property in Frytown on July 28 is becoming a bit like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube blindfolded.
Sierra Vista City Councilman Mark Rodriguez said the circumstances amounted to a "perfect storm" pitting squatter's rights and uncooperative property owners against a lack of legislation and the Landlord-Tenant Act, preventing authorities from being able to step in. All of this, he surmised, culminated in a fiery blaze that roared through several derelict trailers and a cinder block home occupied by a group of squatters that a homeowner adjacent to the fire says was a "disaster waiting to happen."
While the cause of the West End fire that broke out a block from Fry Boulevard's revitalization project completed last year is still under investigation, Sierra Vista Fire Marshall Don Foster told the Herald/Review the cause will likely be reported as undetermined unless more evidence comes to light. Rodriguez said the city issued an emergency abatement order from the city's code enforcement budget for close to $25,000 for Rutherford Diversified Industries to bulldoze and clear the land the day after the fire.
None of the residences had running water or power.
If the winds had shifted just a little during the blaze, it might have torched Larry Belyea's North First Street house that is separated from the properties by a chain-link fence.
Belyea, who says he has logged more than 200 complaints to the city's code enforcement and the Sierra Vista Police Department since he moved there two years ago, has been frustrated and angered by squatters inhabiting the adjoining property. He claims drug use, prostitution, illegal dumping and piles of trash building up on the lot having been going unchecked for years.
"Why do you think I made all these calls to code enforcement, police, city and state officials since I've been here?" asks Belyea, who placed a sheet that read, 'No Protection from SVPD' over his front porch railing after the fire. He has has since taken it down after speaking with Hernandez.
“I didn’t realize that the little neighborhood next door to the house I bought is (home to) heroin addicts and meth addicts,” Beylea told the Herald/Review last year. “The police are here almost every day.”
While firefighters battled the fire last month, Belyea and his dog sat in the back of a fire truck from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. after residents were ordered to evacuate their homes. In a video of the fire that he recorded, popping sounds can be heard from burning telephone poles and what Belyea says was also ammunition.
"A firefighter on the scene told me he found a gun," he added.
It's not the first time the city has been hit with cases regarding First Street in the past couple of years. At least 13 cases were initiated by complaints from Belyea, including vacant lots on 105 and 109 N. First St., where the fire broke out, where he had previously voiced complaints of illegal dumping and overgrowth. Other properties, including 101 N. Canyon and 108 N. First St., experienced the same issue.
“Some of the properties have significant issues that have been long standing so the violations will take an extended period of time to resolve, not only with the owner, but the tenants as well,” Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan told the Herald/Review last year.
The city has annexed properties within the Fry Townsite neighborhood area since a city ordinance was passed in June 1997. The city owns 59 of the 160 acres that make up the area. An estimated 45 to 50 dilapidated homes have been removed from the neighborhood. The city also acquired 10 blighted properties in 2017 from a local property owner who faced bankruptcy.
“Substandard housing is an issue in Fry Townsite,” McLachlan said. “A large percentage of the lots are occupied by manufactured homes that are well beyond their useful life. The rentals may be the only housing available for people with limited incomes or backgrounds that preclude them from a better living situation. It’s also a neighborhood of choice for many longtime residents."
Fire is not something new in the West End neighborhood. Belyea says there have been at least five brush fires since he moved from Seattle to a home he purchased "sight unseen" after he thought the trailers in the First Street area he hovered above on Google Maps belonged to snowbirds.
Two years and 23 days before the July 28 blaze, the same property was afire when squatters set off fireworks on July 5, 2021, Belyea said. Another occurred in the street in front of his home when a man set fire to his girlfriend's cart during a fight, he said. The fire was so hot it burned a portion of the cart's rubber wheels to the pavement, remnants of which are still visible.
Four weeks ago, Belyea says a fire started in the lot of a home in an alleyway between North First and North Canyon streets where heaps of trash were left. Trash is still piled behind a broken gate near the home.
"In the last 35 years that I lived in Maine, New Hampshire, Florida and Washington state, I've never seen anything like what I've been through in Sierra Vista," he says. "I've felt like I've been living next to a city dump."
Rodriguez, who has been helping Belyea understand squatter's rights and the city's eviction process, says he sympathizes with what Belyea has been going through.
"I'd feel the same way if I was in his shoes; I'd be frustrated and angry," said Rodriguez, who has participated in multiple ride-along sessions with police officers in the area, which he says is heavily-patrolled. Rodriguez acknowledged the area has always attracted transients, drug dealers and sketchy characters.
"He's one of many with similar issues, and the city's two control enforcement officers are hit with 400 to 600 complaints a year," Rodriguez said. "They have a very small budget and deal with a lot every day. Unfortunately, there is no law in Arizona that deals directly with squatters."
What there is, however, is the Landlord-Tenant Act, which lies at the heart of the issue.
It's something former Police Chief Adam Thrasher told the Herald/Review last year the city has had to tread lightly on not to violate.
“A tenant does not have to have a written agreement (with a landlord) — it can be verbal,” Thrasher said. “As long as the person is claiming to provide anything of value (payment, services, etc.) to stay at a location, they could possibly be considered a tenant or subtenant. The determination of whether or not they are a tenant or subtenant under these circumstances should be left to a judge in court.”
The responsibility, especially when it comes to squatters, is up to the property owner, Rodriguez said.
"If they call code enforcement and say people are trespassing, they'll order a 30-day eviction notice," said Rodriguez. "If not, there's nothing authorities can do. In this case, two landowners who owned the property at the time where the fire broke out never filed a complaint. They were allowing so-called squatters on the property for either cash payments or in-kind services."
Originally, the land was owned by one property owner who subsequently sold it to two others who Hernandez says own multiple properties in the county and the city, and routinely allow squatters to live on the property for cash payments or in-kind work. The owners could have called in a trespassing violation, but instead, Rodriguez noted, " ... they didn't, so nothing could be legally enacted."
The situation became more complicated. The former owner never received any payments from the pair he sold the property to and passed away not long after. His family then foreclosed on the property, gave it to the city, which in turn put it up for auction.
Incredibly, Rodriguez said, it was purchased on or close to the day of the fire by a Tucson resident who also owns property on Denman Street.
"He's always had his eye on the land," Rodriguez says. "His vision is to build nice homes on that property and make it a nice neighborhood."
After purchasing the property, Rodriguez says the purchaser immediately called in a trespass order to authorities that was subsequently posted shortly before the fire gutted the property.
"The property was going to be abated in 30 days anyway," said Rodriguez. "Regardless of the fire that forced an emergency abatement, it was going to be bulldozed and cleared away."
A quick tour of the neighborhood reveals discarded grocery carts piled with clothing and bags of garbage filled an area by a derelict trailer with broken windows. Trash is scattered in empty lots.
"This was supposed to be my retirement," Belyea said. "I saw a someone dump 12 wheelbarrows of trash over a fence so he wouldn't have to take it to the dump."
Still, he lauds Rodriguez for taking the time to talk him through the situation that he, the city and other residents are forced to face when it comes to eviction statutes.
"He understands the process now, as imperfect as it is," says Rodriguez. "It's not that the city's been sitting on its hands disregarding this. The city is tied by legislation and in this case, also by uncooperative property owners on property filled with squatters.