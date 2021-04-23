Compared to a few other Arizona cities that are being challenged daily with the arrival of undocumented migrants either seeking asylum or attempting to slip into the country illegally, Sierra Vista has been “unscathed” so far by the ongoing situation at the Mexican border, said Mayor Rick Mueller.
But that doesn’t mean the city is not on heightened alert to the ever-changing dynamics to the south, Mueller said in an interview this week. He said it also does not mean that nothing is happening in Sierra Vista; it’s just that it has not yet reached alarming levels.
“We’re on alert,” Mueller said in his office at Sierra Vista City Hall on Wednesday. “The police chief is very aware of what’s going on, but it hasn’t yet become a big issue in our community.
“We’re trying to address the concerns with all the other mayors, with the federal government and with the state government, so that should it get worse, we at least have had input, we know who the contacts are and we’ll be able to better respond to what the future situations would be.”
The mayor said Sierra Vista’s location and the lack of bus service that provides transportation outside the city limits have worked in the municipality’s favor for now to keep the influx of undocumented migrants at bay.
Sierra Vista’s southern boundary is about nine miles from the Mexican border, and another 15 miles from the Sonoran town of Naco, Mueller said. Naco, Sonora, has a population of 5,700, smaller than other Mexican border communities that are neighbors to Douglas and Nogales, for example.
Operating human or drug smuggling transactions through a smaller town such as Naco is not cost-effective for the Mexican cartel, Mueller said.
“It’s much easier for them to amass people in other areas of the border across from Nogales, across from Douglas, across from Yuma, and bring them in that way,” Mueller said. “It’s just more efficient. We’re talking about a business operation run by the Mexican cartels and for the purpose of infiltrating people and drugs and maybe other things into the United States.
‘It’s a smuggling operation and it’s easier for them to gain their profits by being in these other (larger) locations.”
Douglas Mayor Donald Huish told the Herald/Review this week the number of undocumented migrants confronted daily by the Border Patrol just outside of the city, remained “steady” at about 100 people per day. Douglas is bordered by Agua Prieta, Sonora. The population of Agua Prieta is just more than 79,000 people.
The cities of Nogales and Yuma also have been stretched thin with the arrival of undocumented migrants flocking there from Nogales, Sonora, and from California, respectively, officials say.
Additionally, the departure of Greyhound bus service from Sierra Vista prompted by the pandemic has not been positive for the city overall, but Mueller said it has been somewhat of a blessing in regard to the undocumented migrant issue.
“We have no bus service for the federal government to bring people in or take people out,” Mueller said.
Federal officials have mentioned bringing undocumented migrants to bus stations so they can be taken to larger areas such as Tucson and Phoenix.
Mueller said one of the practices that irks him and other Arizona mayors is when the Border Patrol or other agencies come into a town or city and drop off undocumented migrants.
“People are just being picked up and are being dropped off by a government vehicle in their town,” Mueller said. “They expect the local governments to have the facilities available to take care of these people before they get on a bus and go somewhere else.
“That’s not the local government’s responsibility, it’s the federal government’s responsibility and that’s where the federal government has abrogated its responsibility. They (federal government) expect the local governments with their own budgets to take care of these problems and that’s not the way we do things in America.”
Mueller said the only thing Sierra Vista could do if faced with such a situation would be to call state officials and ask them to pick up undocumented migrants and take them elsewhere. The mayor said that before the situation at the border started to reach alarming levels, he told Border Patrol officials in Bisbee and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels that Sierra Vista could not accommodate undocumented persons.
Earlier this week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared an emergency on “the southern border with the Republic of Mexico,” a move that allows the governor to call in the Arizona National Guard. Cochise County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said Cochise County would be getting 23 National Guard members to help the Sheriff’s Office in a non-law enforcement capacity.
A release issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday says: “The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was approached by the National Guard and asked if we had the need for such personnel resources. We do in fact. We are facing an unprecedented flow of persons across our border that presents both a public safety and a humanitarian crisis. We have requested 23 National Guard personnel to support CCSO.”
Sheriff’s officials said the National Guard personnel would be spread out, the majority — 16 — assisting with monitoring border cameras. Six of the Guard will be used to supervise the monitoring of the border cameras and their maintenance, and one will be used to help with clerical duties at the Sheriff’s Willcox station.
On Thursday, U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ, and John Cornyn R-Texas, introduced the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, which among other issues, addresses the impact that the influx of undocumented migrants is having on local communities. U.S. representatives Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House.
“Since the beginning of 2021, an unprecedented surge of migrants has been arriving at our Southwest border,” said the offices of Sinema and Cornyn. “The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reported 351,803 migrant encounters in just the first three months of 2021, compared to 107,732 during the same period in 2020. The bicameral Bipartisan Border Solutions Act would improve DHS’s and Department of Justice’s capacity to manage migration influxes, make the asylum process more efficient, protect unaccompanied migrant children, reduce impact on local communities, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”
Mueller said he and other mayors would be signing a letter to be written by the mayor of Yuma spelling out the impact created by the release of undocumented migrants in local communities.
“I’m not optimistic that even if we state the issues clearly that they’re going to be addressed effectively by either Congress or the executive branch of the government, based on the performance I’ve seen so far,” Mueller said.