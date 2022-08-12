Kim Harney

Kim Harney

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Kim Harney of Sierra Vista was elected to the office of National Guard of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary at its 109th National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is now in the first of five offices leading to the national presidency, which she is expected to hold in 2027-28.

Tags