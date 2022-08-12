Kim Harney of Sierra Vista was elected to the office of National Guard of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary at its 109th National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.
She is now in the first of five offices leading to the national presidency, which she is expected to hold in 2027-28.
A life member of James R. “Bob” Currieo Auxiliary 9972 in Sierra Vista, she has served the organization in many capacities including auxiliary, district and department president, National District council member, national recruiter and Western Conference membership coach.
Harney was a Junior Girl, and her parents were VFW/Auxiliary members. She joined at the age of 16 on the eligibility of her father, Allen Kent, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1967-68 and 1975.
She has a bachelor’s degree in special education from University of Florida and a master’s degree in special education from Valdosta State University. She is a retired special education teacher and during her career received Teacher of the Year and District Special Project of the Year awards.
In her spare time, Harney enjoys traveling, reading, watching college sports and spending time with her family. The last two years she has volunteered with the Toys for Tots program. She is a life member of the VFW National Home for Children and Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary.
Submitted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary