VFW & DAV to host dinner Sep 20, 2021

VFW Post 9972 the DAV will host a chicken fried steak dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 24 at 549 Veterans Dr., Sierra Vista.Dinner will be chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable and a roll for $9. There will also be live entertainment from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.The dinner is open to all members, their guests and all active-duty service members.For questions, call 458-9972.