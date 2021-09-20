VFW Post 9972 the DAV will host a chicken fried steak dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 24 at 549 Veterans Dr., Sierra Vista.

Dinner will be chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable and a roll for $9. There will also be live entertainment from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The dinner is open to all members, their guests and all active-duty service members.

For questions, call 458-9972. 

 

 

 

