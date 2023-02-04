vinnys award

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

Vinny’s New York Pizza was the recipient of the Joint Service Club Organization’s annual Organization of the Year award for community service at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building Friday, winning for the second time in the past four years.

The award is presented to a local organization or business that actively supports the fundraising activities of organizations in the greater Sierra Vista community, and Vinny’s Pizza met this criteria and more.

