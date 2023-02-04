Vinny’s New York Pizza was the recipient of the Joint Service Club Organization’s annual Organization of the Year award for community service at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Building Friday, winning for the second time in the past four years.
The award is presented to a local organization or business that actively supports the fundraising activities of organizations in the greater Sierra Vista community, and Vinny’s Pizza met this criteria and more.
The popular pizzeria has been a staple in the community for 43 years and since its inception has always strived to support the community and show appreciation to its customers, said owner Chip Brown.
“Vinny (Vinny Ferrera, Vinny’s founder who passed away in 2012) always taught me to support those who support you by giving back to the community,” Brown said. “We help support a lot of Buena sports teams, and other sports organizations — boys and girls clubs and we give back to our employees once a year on employee appreciation day where we give 100% of sales back to our employees, and we’re the biggest sponsor of the Sierra Vista Fourth of July Fireworks show.”
Many of the organizations Vinny’s helps raise money for are youth organizations, and that’s very important to General Manager Meagan Chaney.
“It’s important for the children we have in this town,” Chaney said. “There’s not a lot here that children can do. I have three children of my own, so for me it really matters when I can raise money for the programs that provide for the kids so that they have something positive to do in this town.”
Fundraising group members join Vinny’s staff as employees for the day.
“They actually get to work with us,” Chaney said. “They help us run our food, they help us clean our tables. So we actually get to work with the people doing the fundraising. Everybody’s in a good mood, having a great time — it’s always just a great time.”
Vinny’s has no plans to slow down fundraising in the future. Brown said it helps give the company exposure, and that as they grow they plan to do more.
“Business is good,” he said. “Hopefully we can do more because we get a lot of support from the community.”
The Joint Service Club has grown from a handful of groups in 1993 to 60 member organizations today. It meets once a month at VFW and share a wealth of information about service-oriented organizations in the community.
“We started the organization and all of a sudden everybody wanted to join — the more the merrier,” said club president Tom Hessler.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone