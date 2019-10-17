SIERRA VISTA — The design has been chosen. The artist comes next.
That drab water tank at the city’s West End will soon begin getting a much-needed new lease on life, as artist Carrie Olaje’s colorful design will soon mark the 40-foot structure.
Olaje’s design of two hummingbirds suspended in air among cholla cacti was chosen by the Sierra Vista City Council on Sept. 25.
Next week, the city will present Olaje with a contract spelling out the terms and conditions for the massive project.
Community development director Matt McLachlan said it will be up to Olaje whether she works alone or picks a team to paint the tower with her.
Olaje said Thursday that she will likely have contractors help her at the beginning and end of the effort; most of the painting will be done by her.
“The painting of the mural will be 100 percent me,” Olaje said.
The contractors will be used at the beginning to prepare the surface of the tank, Olaje said. Once the tower is painted, Olaje said she will use the contractors to help her place sealant on the water tower.
“A sealing coat will help it (the paint) last longer,” Olaje said.
Olaje and Tempe-based artist Pablo AloNzo were the two finalists chosen by the city’s Arts and Humanities Commission.
The panel chose AlonZo’s abstract design as their top choice and Olaje’s came in second. When the council voted on Sept. 25 though, it was a tie at first, then the vote was 4-2 in favor of Olaje.
The city put a call out to artists in June seeking designs for the beige-colored tank at Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite. Thirteen artists submitted 18 designs.
The 31-year-old Sierra Vista resident is currently completing a mural at the skate park at Veterans Memorial Park. Olaje is also a tattoo artist who has worked at Battleship Tattoo for the past five years. She moved to the area seven years ago after graduating from the University of Arizona.
The project will cost $15,000. The city has kicked in $10,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds; Liberty Utilities in Sierra Vista has donated the remaining $5,000, city officials said. The project will be handled by the city’s procurement office, McLachlan said.
“The contract will include a start and finish date,” McLachlan said. “I expect it will start before the end of the year and be done by the end of June.”