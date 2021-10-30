SIERRA VISTA — Residents and Sierra Vista city officials as well as property and business owners convened on Wednesday evening, Oct. 27, to discuss the initiatives of the expansion of the West End redevelopment area.
Matt McLachlan, director of community development for Sierra Vista, highlighted the community objectives and outlined the goals for achieving economic development at the West End.
The topics included the second portion of the proposed expansion. It originally was proposed in 2017 as a 23-acre area that is now extending an additional 29 acres. The current boundary of the plan is 52 acres.
“The purpose of the redevelopment area is going to enable the city to extend the opportunity to participate in the Sierra Vista West End Partnership program,” McLachlan said.
Economic Development Manager Tony Boone, who also attended the meeting, is a partner in the West End revitalization and strategy coordination.
“For the people that are visiting or the folks that are moving in, whether it be jobs or tied into the military instillation, how that interaction (works) is extremely, extremely important,” Boone said.
Boone discussed how the city interacts with its residents, business and landowners, and the significance it has encompassing the West End project.
“Ultimately, we are trying to push towards economic vitality, diversity and all those other things," he said. "But some of this comes down to just the very basics of how things look, how things interact and where we can go."
Boone emphasized examining the overall environment and the impact it has on tourism and visitors' exposure to the city with interaction within the community.
“You can’t have a vital and vibrant downtown with empty storefronts and vacant properties,” McLachlan said. “We really need to look at ways to facilitate the reuse and redevelopment of the area.”
He stressed the importance of being cognizant with regards to the image being projected for the city when it comes to elevating the aesthetics for the area.
“The main street needs to be walkable, it needs to be bicycle friendly,” he said. “That’s why we’re undertaking the improvements to Fry Boulevard.”
Various elements regarding the work are focusing on art projects that will add vibrancy to the area. Filling in sidewalk gaps, adding street lights for safety, grant pursuing and city engineering identifying areas of concern with regards to the storm water master plan are all integral to the strategy, according to McLachlan.
Throughout the evening, the commission examined the benefits of the West End Sierra Vista Partnership Program. It discussed the city implementing in 2005 the urban infill incentive program that was enabled by state statues to allow relief from certain development code provisions to provide flexibility in the permitting process.
The policy was amended last year that allowed permit fees to be waived if there was an economic benefit. The program provides other benefits that allow for expediting permitting and the city council approved entertainment district overlay, which allows for grant waivers for alcohol and beverage licenses.
"Firstly, a property needs to be within a redevelopment area to participate,” McLachlan said. “Secondly, it’s limited to revenue-producing businesses. “There has to be a sales tax component.”
He said the city is not carrying out the project but rather the property owner must undertake the role of the project.
He added the owners are responsible for collecting bids from preferably local contractors and must apply for any permits required. Grants are also on first-come, first-serve basis.
According to McLachlan, over the last three years, the city has approved 14 grant requests in the amount of $140,000. This year, they have $50,000 to distribute.
Boone said the commission has used the revised statutes and standards to allow the city to offer the grant program to allow financial assistance for property owners and business owners.
“This offers us a great flexibility to provide different sets of assistance with the same benefit or greater benefit to the community in the long run,” he said.
Members of the audience raised concerns with regards to cleanliness of properties, lighting and signage. There was also attention brought to lack of street drainage for one property owner.
“Within the storm water master plan, we’re taking a regional view of storm water,” McLachlan said. “The goal is to eventually construct regional basins because of the constrained nature of the parcels that exist within the West End to alleviate the need to do individual onsite retention with each individual redevelopment project.”