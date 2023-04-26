The city of Sierra Vista is hosting its second West Fest on Saturday, bringing a bustling street fair the the city’s West End. The event, which will be held 3 to 9 p.m., features a lineup of activities, live entertainment and a number of vendors’ booths.
A section of Fry Boulevard will be closed between Garden and North avenues from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to accommodate event setup and tear down.
The community is invited to browse through booths presented by West End businesses and craft vendors from 3 to 7 p.m. Family-friendly activities include street magic acts, face painting and chalk art. Entertainment will feature a live DJ from 3 to 6 p.m., with the Chad West Trio taking the stage in front of Landmark Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. While admission is free, food and drinks will be available for purchase, to include beer from Tombstone Brewing Company.
The street fair takes place in a section of West Fry Boulevard that was part of a long-envisioned streetscape project completed last year. A stretch of Fry Boulevard and North Garden Avenue was redesigned using an approach adhered to the needs of motorized vehicles along with bicyclists and pedestrians. The new design added wide sidewalks, improved lighting, benches and other features that enhanced the area’s business district. The changes represent the first stage of a project that brought improvements to a commercial corridor along that stretch of Fry Boulevard.
“The next phase will extend the streetscape improvements along North Garden Avenue north of Whitton,” city of Sierra Vista Public Information Officer Adam Curtis said in a press release. “That next phase is now under design, with construction expected to begin in 2023.”
