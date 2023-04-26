fest 1

Azalea Barrios, 4, plays connect 6 at the city of Sierra Vista booth during last year's inaugural West Fest on the city’s West End.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The city of Sierra Vista is hosting its second West Fest on Saturday, bringing a bustling street fair the the city’s West End. The event, which will be held 3 to 9 p.m., features a lineup of activities, live entertainment and a number of vendors’ booths.

A section of Fry Boulevard will be closed between Garden and North avenues from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. to accommodate event setup and tear down.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?