SIERRA VISTA — For Sierra Vista, the city's creation of a vibrant downtown is beginning, a canvas that is slowly being painted.
For more than 20 years, revitalizing the West End and creating a downtown had been a vision for the community but never came to fruition until recently.
"From the beginning, there was a lot of talk," said Pam Anderson, owner of Landmark Cafe. "For years, there was a lot of talk. A lot of people wanted it for a long time, and now it's finally happened."
Now as the newly renovated streetscape unveils a promising picture for the future, Anderson often sees bicyclists, joggers and kids riding scooters, utilizing the new sidewalks. The busy restaurant owner has served on the West End Commission for two terms and is still a member who puts out ideas for the community.
"I see it becoming active," Anderson said. "I think as they (the city) continue doing renovation and the stages they wanted to do, it will create a downtown feel. As the businesses fill up, it will become more active."
Anderson credited members presently working in the city who wanted to make the revitalization project finally happen, including Director of Community Development Matt McLachlan and Mayor Rick Mueller, along with city council.
She explained that entertainment would be the key to activating future community interest in the revitalization area.
Though there wasn't a lot of participation in the recent West End Arts, Beats and Eats Festival this summer, Anderson said that as soon as people and businesses begin marketing and advertising events, the West End will become a cultural attraction.
"They want it to be the arts, music and entertainment district," she said. "I think that they have to keep pushing that."
Fry Boulevard/Fab Avenue
The status of the 1.26-acre vacant lot where a strip mall was demolished and was purchased by the city in 2020 is still up for question. The city plans to discuss the future of the property this fall at a council meeting. Previously, suggested ideas were to make the lot a park (completed in multiple phases) or a parking lot with spaces for electrical vehicle charging stations.
The vision
With the opening phases of the Fry Boulevard renovation project finished, the city has North Garden Avenue streetscape renovations in its sights to be completed in 2023. The city applied for a grant that would be utilized as funding for both Garden Avenue and consequent phases of Fry Boulevard enhancements. However, the city did not receive a grant that would cover funds for both so it is focusing on North Garden Avenue for next year.
McLachlan said community revitalization is a continuum with no end.
"There will always be room to be better," he said. "Our ability to accelerate the trajectory of progress depends upon partnerships. A sustained effort of cooperation between government and the private sector is paramount. There has been strong public leadership in devoting necessary resources to the endeavor and that will need to continue."
The city's next goal is to reduce the commercial vacancy rate in the West End, which they plan to address over the next 10 years.
"Most of the built environment in Sierra Vista has a uniform, suburban character," McLachlan said.
"Downtowns are meant to be diverse, interesting, and surprising. Most businesses on the West End are independently owned and are not bound by formulaic corporate architectural requirements. The West End has a mishmash of buildings of differing styles built during different eras, all subject to the quirks of their successive owners.
"We would like to see a more dynamic and colorful atmosphere develop organically, not through a top-down theme. Our primary interest is in seeing that professionally designed, quality improvements continue being made."
The Cochise College Foundation and the college's residential construction program have joined in renovating and constructing new homes in the vicinity of the West End and Fry Town during the last few years. Along with that, Anderson said residential areas are beginning to look more vibrant and business owners are taking more interest in the upkeep of their buildings.
The possibilities for Sierra Vista's changing West End are endless. The public and the West End Commission have suggested bringing in a new grocery store. Others in the community would like to see a museum, a town center, a restaurant row or a municipal court house.
"They like having our ideas," Anderson said. They listen to what the West End people want. I wish there was more people involved. I wish more people would see the value. The West End Commission works well as a team. Everybody's input matters."
Missing puzzle?
Marvin Kouza, owner of Julie and Sammy's 33 Flavors in the West End, had previously mentioned the barriers of business owners not owning a building presents hurdles for the West End revitalization.
"The city really was hoping that the landlords here would step up," Kouza said. "Unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet."
He explained that entrepreneurs may be reluctant to rent from an older space that is in need of repair.
"No one is going to come and open up a small bakery or a boutique shop with the way the buildings are looking the way they are," he said. "The location is here. It comes down to 'OK, where should I rent a unit from?' It continues to fall back on the landlords."
Kouza previously asked to buy the commercial building owned by Paul Ash Management Co. where his ice cream storefront resides, but the asking price was far higher than market value.
"If the landlords were in place and were up to speed just like the city is up to speed, within years this could be a booming downtown area," he said.
Owners of the newly opened Doc's Watering Hole on State Route 92 wanted to open their establishment on the West End but weren't able to find a viable property. Kouza said a space for that business would have been game changing for the West End.
"If that were here, that would have definitely helped," he said. "Smaller entrepreneurs would have opened right next to that."
Build it and they will come
Despite the number of empty commercial spaces, businesses have begun to make their way to the West End. Several redevelopment projects have occurred, such as the new AITC and Best Western Plus. Tombstone Brewery and Cochise Dental are slated to open later this year.
Economic Development Manager Tony Boone said attraction and advertising Sierra Vista is and has been an ongoing effort across several different audiences to include developers.
Boone said the economic development team routinely will speak with developers to answer questions, clarify issues and review the investment potential of Sierra Vista.
"The city continues to work with commercial brokers who represent and advertise available buildings and land for investment," Boone said. "In several cases, the city has directly supported them through the West Sierra Vista Partnership Program as the owners recognize the city’s vision on the West End and are excited to participate."
But even without an active downtown, Sierra Vista's strong suit still is its environment, which is a magnet for people.
"The image of the city is largely defined by the natural features that surround us," McLachlan said. "No architect will rival Mother Nature. Our climate, our elevation, our protected mountain views and our endless skies all contribute to our unique sense of place in the Southwest."
And for the historic Landmark Cafe, a focal-point establishment in the West End, Anderson believes in the momentum the revitalization will bring.
"As the city continues to put input, the rest of the community will put input. And I think in 10 years, maybe we'll have a streetcar down the middle of the street, I don't know," Anderson laughed. "They're on the right path."