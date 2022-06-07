SIERRA VISTA — Upset with what she said is a wrongful and unflattering portrayal of her in a May 20 story in the Herald/Review, the woman who neighbors allege is misusing her power of attorney authorization says their accusations couldn’t be further from the truth.
Additionally, Eileen Smith claims everything she has done helping her 84-year-old “best friend” in her role as POA is above-board and judicious.
While concerned neighbors Angel Benskin and Chris Jones in a southwest neighborhood say Smith, who became Trudy Blair’s POA in January, has moved her into an assisted living facility — where they assert she does not want to live — and put her house up for sale, Smith contends her actions have only been in Blair’s best interest and she has no ulterior motives or plans to take off with her money.
“There is nothing there (regarding the accusations),” said Smith. “It’s all fabricated. I’ve been so stressed by the article, and it’s been tough. I’m well-known in the community and the county. It’s like starting over again to prove myself, which is what I shouldn’t have to do.”
She also maintains she has done absolutely nothing wrong or misused her POA, and that her intentions from the get-go were only to help the elderly woman — who she has maintained a friendship with for 16 years — in the best way possible because she loves her.
The pair met a decade ago at a senior K-9 rescue sanctuary that Smith operated. She said Blair initially helped support the facility with donations and soon became more involved.
“An older dog was gravely ill and needed an expensive operation at a Tucson veterinarian,” she said. “Trudy helped financially to pay for the surgery.”
Along with another woman who has since passed, Blair came often to help clean the kennels, adopted two dogs, and a strong friendship eventually blossomed.
“An immediate friendship developed,” Smith said. “That’s how it happens (volunteering) at a dog rescue shelter. It was wonderful. And because Trudy needs me (now), I’ll do this (remain her POA and help her) to the end. I’m content to do this because taking care of Trudy is priority in my life. She has been through a lot.”
Countering the neighbors’ contention that she’s planning to leave with the proceeds from the sale of Blair’s house once it sells, Smith said that’s absolutely false and doesn’t know where they came to that conclusion.
“I’m not going to take the money and run,” she said. “When the house sells, all the proceeds go directly into her account. I won’t even see the check, and I’m making sure it is in her account. She has a son in Germany who is in her will as her sole heir of her estate.”
Kevin Fenske, who is married to Smith’s cousin, and has been helping her with Blair’s affairs since she was granted POA — especially with maintenance of the house — also asserts her integrity, particularly with Blair’s finances.
“Except for a little money to cover gas expenses, she is not taking any money out of her account, even though Trudy’s lawyer says she should take a weekly check,” said Fenske. “I think the neighbors were being overly protective because Trudy isn’t the same person she was. They didn’t understand what was going on and how we were helping.”
Whenever they showed up at Blair’s house, he said the neighbors would call the police.
“We welcomed it,” Smith said. “We waited for them to come and showed them our POA papers.”
They both contend Blair developed a bad case of dementia two years ago and often reverts back to memories of Germany, where she was born, during the Hitler regime in World War II. They said they realized how serious her dementia became when she drove to visit a woman in an outlying area of the county. It took all day because of her disorientation.
“That’s why we left an order at the assisted living facility (we moved here into) to have no calls or visitors,” Smith explained, countering the neighbors’ assertions Blair was being isolated. “Trudy needed to get adapted to her new surroundings, and it (phone calls and visitors) would throw her back (mentally).”
POA change
According to one of the neighbors who lives across from Blair and became friends with her, Blair wanted to have her become her POA. The existing POA was removed, and Angel Benskin legally became her new POA in June 2021. But six months later that arrangement changed.
“She (Blair) wanted to make a POA change,” Fenske said. “She was having problems with her finances. Ms. Benskin was on vacation for two weeks, and Trudy said she was becoming frightened because she was not around to take care of her finances.”
Smith contends Blair wanted her to become her new POA.
“She requested Ms. Benskin be removed, and the lawyer asked her questions and made sure she was in the right frame of mind,” Fenske said.
She said the necessary legal arrangements were finalized Dec. 30, 2021, in an attorney’s office after a two-month process.
Refuting other allegations
Regarding the neighbors’ assertion that locks on Blair’s house were changed, Fenske contends he had them changed for the safety of the home.
“Trudy gave keys to her house to many people at some point in time,” he said. “Whoever had keys were using them to go in (when she wasn’t there). So new locks were put in to prevent (possible) theft.”
He says people with her old house keys came and tried to gain entry, so he posted a no trespassing sign on the property.
“She (Blair’s POA) is not stealing (from her),” he emphasized. “She never was and never had.”
Regarding a van and a cell phone the neighbors say Blair gave to Smith, the Fenske said that never happened.
“The van belonged to Trudy and had over 300,000 miles, and she gave it to someone else,” he said.
“I had no need for it, and I already have my own cell phone,” Smith said, adding she also had no need for a Lexus Blair owned that the neighbors say she tried to buy from her at well under Kelley Blue Book value.
On the pending sale of Blair’s house: “Trudy told her ‘this is the time I want to sell my house,’” Fenske said. “She didn’t want it sitting there, having to pay taxes on it and didn’t want to rent it out. If Trudy wants to live in an assisted living facility, she needs money to cover it (from the sale of the house).”
Regarding power tools and furniture the neighbors allege have been removed from Blair’s house: “In October, a man who she (Blair) knew told him to take them,” Fenske said. “To furnish her apartment at the assisted living facility, movers came to take some furniture and later returned with the truck when she was moved to another facility.”
Smith reiterated that everything she has done thus far has only been to help the quality of life of her friend.
“As God as my witness, nobody is ever going to hurt that lady again,” she said.