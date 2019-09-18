While driving along state highways 90 and 92 in Sierra Vista, some motorists have been struck with curiosity as they wait at the traffic lights on either Buffalo Soldier Trail or the bustling intersection at Fry Boulevard and Route 92.
Just what is that metal object affixed to the traffic light pole beneath the traffic light and cameras?
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the objects are radios that will begin operating sometime next month, said ADOT spokesman Steve Elliott.
“The radios will help network ADOT’s traffic signals and improve coordination in their operation,” Elliott wrote in an email Wednesday.
That means the radio communications provided by the equipment will create a traffic signal network there and allow ADOT to monitor the system’s operation from Tucson and Phoenix, Elliott said.
That will allow ADOT to remotely adjust signal timing as needed and receive notifications about problems with signals.
It also will allow the agency to triage and potentially diagnose issues with traffic signals before sending someone to the location to address a problem.