Signal

Louis Nagel, senior instructor for the Signal Digital Master Gunner Course, leads students during class. (U.S. Army photo by Laura Levering)

When a Signaleer graduates from initial military training their learning has all but ended; rather, it is only beginning.

As members of a career field that is ever evolving, it is imperative to seek out — and take advantage of — opportunities for professional development.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?