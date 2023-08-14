BISBEE — Sierra Vista residents Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, have been indicted by the Cochise County Grand Jury on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal, and aggressive dog violation stemming from a fatal dog attack that occurred on June 23 in Sierra Vista.
Their two pit bulls killed Sierra Vista resident Helene Jackson and her small dog while they were out walking and seriously injured neighbor Samuel Sanches, 55, who was taken to Tucson and hospitalized in serious condition. Samuel Sanches is the uncle of the Sanches women, who are sisters.
Jackson and her dog were mauled as they were walking in an alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte. Allegedly one of the pit bulls jumped over its owner's concrete block wall and pursued her and her dog. The attack left her with multiple injuries from bites to her face, neck and limbs and led to her death at Canyon Vista Medical Center.
Samuel Sanches was attacked by a second pit bull that belonged to the same owner when he tried to aid Jackson while she was being mauled, according to reports. He was airlifted to Tucson’s Banner Medical in critical condition. There has been no word on the extent of Sanches’ injuries.
Sierra Vista Police were forced to kill the dogs in order to be able to provide aid to the victims.
The case will be prosecuted by Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone