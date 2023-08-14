Sisters Debra Gibson and Lea Dingman have experienced a lot of firsts together. From bike rides to movies and trips, the two have been on many adventures by now and often finish each other’s sentences.
They didn’t even know each other existed until they were into their 20s.
Gibson was put up for adoption when she was a baby and Dingman, as well as most of the family, had no clue.
Finding family
Gibson always knew she was adopted and it never was a big deal. But, when she turned 18, she started on a journey that would take six years to find her biological family.
Challenges seemed to come from every angle.
In California, where she was adopted, her records were closed; even reaching out to the doctor who delivered her didn’t work.
It wasn’t until she discovered groups that help adoptees find their biological parents that she made real headway.
“We have these groups in the U.S. that have access to records or hospitals, and this is a couple years in. I got married and my husband and I were like, I'm going to keep doing this because it's important,” she said. “I had a nurse in one of the hospitals call at 11:30 one night and she's like, ‘Hey, Deb, I think we got a name for you.’”
Gibson said she and her husband, Brandon, who passed away about 15 years ago, started calling everyone with that name listed in the phone book within a 200 mile radius of where she was born.
And then, one night she got through to her uncle’s wife, who was shocked and upset.
“It got crazy emotional and I told my husband, ‘Here’s the number I called,' and he’s like…oooh my God. You might have caused a divorce,” she said. “He made the phone call and my uncle answered it. And before he could get much out my husband said, ‘We’ve made a connection.’ He stayed on the phone with my uncle and my uncle was getting a hold of my biological mom.”
Gibson and her husband waited for her biological mom to call.
“It was really interesting because I didn't have a lot of info and when she called my first thought was, when was I born,” she said. “She had Jan. 28, and I was born Jan. 27, at least that's what the records say."
“I said, ‘Well, where's my father?’ And she said, ‘He’s right here with everyone else.’ I said, ‘Who’s everyone else?’ And she says, ‘You have two sisters, two brothers.' And, that's how it started.”
Meet the family
Gibson would meet her new family months later in 1982. It was surreal seeing the similarities between herself and these brand new people.
“Everyone was there and we met and it was weird,” she said. “We look like each other and talk like each other. It was really interesting to see the look-alike because I had never had that, I didn't have anybody who looked like me. I probably stared a lot.”
Dingman said she was not prepared for it all.
“It's weird when you see someone you haven't seen your whole life and they look just like you on both sides,” she said. “We were just shocked and we basically put on our good smiles and made it through the introduction thing. We were totally bombarded with it because everything in your head is going, how come we haven't heard about this our whole lives?”
“Some of my family basically dropped to their knees when they saw her.”
Gibson said it was interesting meeting aunts and uncles and facing doubts from some family members.
From what they have pieced together, their father didn’t believe Gibson was his and the agreement was that the baby would be adopted.
A DNA test eventually proved he was the father.
Some family members would ultimately seek out a relationship with her, like brother Max, while others never accepted her.
Sister says
Dingman, 62, and Gibson, who's about two years older, didn’t really start to connect until about 15 years ago when both were in the midst of life-changing events.
“She lost her husband and things started shifting with us because of the changes; we were both walking in a major life change,” Dingman said. “If things didn't happen the way they did in that moment we probably wouldn’t have started working on it.”
She said from the age of 22 to 49, she had “nothing to offer” her sister.
“I had no emotion, I didn't even know what love was or forgiveness or mercy or grace. I didn’t know how to take care of myself,” she said. “I got into a change and started changing just to have her in my life. I could not have her in my life the way I had been living the last 40-some years.”
Dingman began staying with Gibson in Utah for extended periods and the pair began to grow closer.
Part of that involved trying to piece together their family history and get some sense of resolution to the longtime family secret.
“We’ve had to accept we won’t find all the pieces. The only thing we can find is just what we have,” Dingman said. “When we started this, we started doing firsts — the first movie we went to, we rode a bike for the first time, and that was only five years ago — we just started experiencing firsts.”
It was a chance to experience childhood together as adults, and they have now done about everything you can imagine from vacations to see family in Idaho to haircuts.
The pair also went to a forgiveness coach and several psychics who gave a freaky accurate reading that they were sisters but did not grow up together. And they had a lot to learn from one another.
Learning
For the sisters, there is no doubt in their minds of their commitment to each other, but they are still learning nuances.
“We look the same, we feel a lot the same, we talk the same,” Dingman said. “There’s just a deep connection and our minds are like, ‘But you were this way and I was this way…. It's quite entertaining.”
Gibson said the two come from different environments, different belief systems, different worlds.
“We are very strong personalities in very different ways and we will get our heads butting but it's cool because we are still really strong personalities,” Gibson said. “When we look at our upbringings and our parents we both have different experiences and struggles, heartaches. The reality of how we were raised, what was said, and our belief systems go back to that.”
“We are embracing those gifts in a healthy way, not an unhealthy way, and it makes a difference to both of us to move forward.”
They have their arguments, their disagreements, but they have also learned so many lessons through their relationship.
“The way she lives her life helped me change mine,” Dingman said. “I knew I needed some kind of stability to have everything in life and I looked to her life for it.”
“I didn't even know how to balance a checkbook till I was 55, so I’m watching her, like, OK, I'll learn how to do that now.”
Home
A few years back, the sisters started talking about where their futures might take them.
For Dingman, it was finding Tubac.
“I bought an RV, took it out here and landed in Tubac, Hippie Town USA,” she said. “I just brought my art and settled in and had a studio and lived in the RV park. They gave me a studio there, too. I did classes there. It was a perfect place and the longer you stayed the more you were home.”
It was in January 2020, just before COVID hit, and she’d soon have to return to Utah to help her sister out.
“I needed help. My son left, he was living out of state, and the then-boyfriend had a major heart attack and transplant,” she said. “There was a lot of hurt in the middle of that.”
The pair decided it made sense for them to move in together.
Gibson put her home up for sale about two years ago and had an offer back out just seven days before closing. She got through the holidays before putting it back on the market, getting full price.
It was a process finding the perfect spot in Green Valley but when they did this April, it checked almost every box on their list — a dream board that still sits in their shared home art studio.
“We said no to a few because it didn't feel right,” Dingman said. “We’re sisters, we need our own space.”
Gifts every day
Now, the pair spends the days enjoying their pool, art projects side-by-side, neighborhood meals and social times, and continuing their firsts.
Gibson said they are still learning each other.
“The commitment is there, that's not even a question,” she said. “We’re having to get to know each other. The fact that we’re sisters, it's almost like that inner part says we should know, we should understand each other, but we just don’t.”
They have learned that it’s never going to be easy, but as long as they are open, communicating and keep their faith in each other, there’s nothing they can’t get through.
“We just know that basically the bottom line is we have faith,” Dingman said. “We have faith to trust the day no matter where it goes, no matter if it’s south or north. We trust the day and we just walk in it and feel it.”
For them, through the sister arguments, all their silliness and the firsts, “it’s one gift after another.” And, they wouldn’t have their story any other way.
“It's an odd story, but it was from the very beginning; it was an odd story and it still is,” Dingman said. “And it continues and we will see what it does to the family when we get done with it, what we are leaving behind for the family.”