Skunk trapped 1

Lynne Severe had a long night Wednesday as she worried about an agitated skunk stuck in a snap trap and nobody available to help until the next day.

Severe, who lives in Green Valley, found the trapped skunk outside a home she checked on while the owners were away.

Skunk trapped 2

A Tucson Wildlife Center rescuer removed the trapped skunk on Thursday morning, but it eventually died due to the incident.

