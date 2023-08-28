Lynne Severe had a long night Wednesday as she worried about an agitated skunk stuck in a snap trap and nobody available to help until the next day.
Severe, who lives in Green Valley, found the trapped skunk outside a home she checked on while the owners were away.
"I called so many people," she said. "I called the fire department. I called (Arizona Game and Fish Department). I followed every lead that I was given, and nobody would come out."
Severe found each place had limitations on available personnel or whether it was the type of call they handled. But the Tucson Wildlife Center was able to respond around 9 a.m. Thursday to sedate the skunk and release it from its tangled spot in a fence and snap trap.
On Thursday afternoon, Hubert Parker, the center's development coordinator, said they didn't have any word on the skunk's condition. He said finding wildlife in traps, including skunks, is common, noting one skunk that lost a toe but recovered and made it back into the wild.
Parker didn't have the same good news on Friday for the skunk recovered in Green Valley.
"He was caught in the fencing and he tried to pull out. Basically, he bled and didn't make it," he said. "Those snap traps — they lose their legs and all kinds of stuff."
A snap trap uses a trigger to spring shut a bar, plate or jaws on an animal.
Tucson Wildlife Center, a rescue, rehabilitation and release nonprofit, reported it receives a "large number" of animals annually from run-ins with kill or glue traps. The center's trap info sheet noted that many of the skunks it receives have been caught in rodent traps that leave them with crushed toes, broken bones and prolonged suffering before anyone finds and rescues them.
The center's trap information noted wildlife could struggle for hours or days, suffering predator attacks and attempts to gnaw off their limbs before dying from exhaustion, dehydration, shock and exposure.
"We get all kinds," Parker said about animals rescued from traps, noting glue traps also cause issues for wildlife. "But snap traps are the worst because they break their legs and stuff. It's a common enough issue."
The Wildlife Center said people should never try to remove a trapped animal. The center reported the public should call them — 520-290-9453 — to give a trapped animal the best chance for survival.
Parker said the center prefers people use Havahart traps. The non-lethal live traps use triggered doors to enclose animals in a cage.
"A friendlier animal-wise trap, without killing it," he said.
Severe hoped people would rethink how people use traps in the area after the incident.
"It's very sad — he was the cutest little thing," she said.
