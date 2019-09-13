SIERRA VISTA — Shalisa Wilridge’s life changed ten years ago with one diagnosis. Fast forward a decade later and the Sierra Vista resident’s life will once again be altered, however, this time for the better, thanks to the generosity of a woman she barely knew six months ago.
Wilridge was diagnosed with Cirrhosis Laminitis, which is scarring of the liver, and Hemochromatosis, a hereditary disease that causes the body to absorb too much iron from food, according to the Mayo Clinic. Excess iron is stored in organs, especially the liver, heart and pancreas. Too much iron can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as liver disease, heart problems and diabetes.
The special education teacher at Berean Academy was treated in the hospital for three weeks in 2009 and said she has felt fine until recently.
“Over this past year, it’s taken a toll on me,” Wilridge said.
In March, Wilridge went to her specialist in Tucson because she wasn’t feeling well. She said her doctor was concerned because her lab work showered her enzymes were very high. Her doctor’s concern caused them to start the process for looking for a live-liver donor.
“Living-donor transplantation involves the removal of a portion of the donor’s healthy liver for transplantation into a recipient in need,” according to Columbia University.
“A family member or someone emotionally close to the recipient may volunteer to donate a portion of their healthy liver. This procedure is made possible by the liver’s unique ability to regenerate. After transplantation, the partial livers of both the donor and recipient will grow and remodel to form complete organs.”
Wilridge needed an O-Negative donor to match her blood type for the transplant. She said her family and some close friends were tested but weren’t a match. Little did Wilridge know, a coworker had something up her sleeve.
Cynthia Fish, a special education teacher at Berean Academy, heard about Wilridge’s story and decided she wanted to help. Fish filled out applications to start the process of seeing if she was a match. Wilridge said the pair didn’t really know each other, but saw each other in passing at the school.
It has only been in the last couple of months that Wilridge and Fish have become like family.
“I just felt the need (to try and help),” Fish said. “We’re both in the same season of life. We both have children and grandchildren and she’s not ready (to leave them).”
In May, Wilridge and her husband, Wayne, flew to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to have tests done at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to make sure she is healthy enough for the transplant. Shortly after Shalisa returned from Pittsburgh, Fish filled out a second application and began the process of seeing if she could be a possible donor. On Aug. 20, Fish had her testing done in Pittsburgh and nine days later she found out she was a match for her friend.
The couple orchestrated a surprise get together and unveiling for Wilridge. It was important for Fish that Wilridge’s family was present when she told her she was going to be her donor.
“I couldn’t talk,” Wilridge said. “I knew it sunk in because I was crying so hard.”
Both teachers are scheduled to have their respective operations on Sept. 30 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, which will be a 12-hour long process. Wilridge leaves a week before the transplant surgery so she can have more tests done so doctors can make sure she is still healthy enough for the operation.
“I think I’m numb right now, but I think it’s going to be emotional (that day),” Wilridge said. “Knowing shes going to be going first, I’m sure I’ll be pacing when I’m waiting.”
“I have a bad habit of (not) being positive, but I’m going to be positive.”
Fish will miss a minimum of 12 weeks of work and three to four weeks of that time will be spent in Pennsylvania, while Wilridge wll miss 14-16 weeks of work and spend about two months there.
In an effort to help the two women financially, since they will be missing a lot of work, they have been having a number of fundraisers at Berean. They both agree the amount of support they have received from their colleagues and their students is heartwarming. Berean also created a Go Fund me page to help raise money: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shalisa039s-go-fund-me-page.