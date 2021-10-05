Throughout the history of humankind, skilled people have come forth to help overcome the development bottlenecks that are life or survival. The very first handicrafts to be made by humans started right at the dawn of mankind’s evolution when around 2.6 million years ago, early Homo Habilis took the objects from their environment and shaped the materials to their will. These were the creation of the first handicrafts ever made.
The driving force behind this kind of undertaking may be the struggle for survival. Either way, craftsmen and artisans (a relatively new term) have paved the way with their skills in making something with their hands that helped the progress of civilization.
Even hunter-gatherers had their craftsmen to help get by, but the advent of agriculture set the stage from larger and more organized communities, such as farming villages and towns. As time passed, these settlements became more stable based on agriculture and domesticated animals. In order to make life a little easier, craftsmen developed tools to help with the farming chores such as hoes, sickles and plow sticks.
As the populations grew, so did the social structure of civilization. As the surplus of food became available, more people were freed from being farmers to pursue other jobs and to develop skills besides farming. These were the craftsmen who created such new things as pottery, metal objects and woven cloth. Eventually some people became traders and merchants to export these new products to other villages and countries. This growing complex and prosperous economy affected the social structure of village life. Social classes divided into groups of varying wealth, power and influence began to emerge.
The cradle of one of the first civilizations is believed to have started in Sumer, a region in Mesopotamia, part of what we know as Iraq today. Artisans, merchants and traders, free citizens with a few privileges in Mesopotamia represented the middle class of society. As trade was vital to all Mesopotamian cities, craft workers and traders were respected members of society. However, in both Greece and Rome, ancient craftsmen were held in low regard. One of the reasons for this could have been that many ancient craftsmen were enslaved.
The Middle Ages in Britain brought about craft guilds that allowed craftsmen the opportunity to gain prestige, power and wealth through the practice of their trades. Over time, guilds developed to represent every possible trade in town. These crafts included masonry, carpentry, and painting, along with shoemaking, weaving, cloth-making and candle making.
In America, craftsmen made up the largest sector of the population in America’s seaports. You could find craftsmen everywhere in late colonial America, but most were found in towns or cities as well as seaports. Their trades ranged from goldsmithing, silversmithing and cabinetmaking at the top of the ladder to baking, butchering and carpentry in the middle and then to tailoring and shoemaking at the bottom rung.
The building crafts, particularly carpentry and masonry, had the largest numbers of craftsmen, up to 40% of craftsmen during the building season. By mid-eighteenth-century there were two basic classes of craftsmen, the master craftsmen and the wage earner craftsmen. Fathers would send their 14- or 15-year-old sons to a master craftsman to learn the trade. The young man would be indentured to the master until he reached the age of 21 at which time, he became a journeyman (wage earner). English guild traditions that limited admission to a trade, controlled prices, supervised craft practice luckily did not survive the transatlantic crossing. The absence of guilds allowed for a more open society in which many artisans gained freemanship.
The British brought us theArts and Crafts Movement during the late Victorian period in England (1837 to 1901), the most industrialized country in the world at that time. The movement advocated reform and instigated a critique of industrial labor. As machines started replacing workers, there was a call to end the division of labor and recognize the designer as a craftsman separate from the manufacturer.
The movement continued in America with Boston, historically linked to English culture, becoming the city to feature a Society of Arts and Crafts, founded in June 1897. Schools and training programs taught quality design, a cornerstone of the Arts and Crafts movement. The Saturday Evening Girls Club of Boston, established in 1899 founded Paul Revere Pottery in 1908, which offered the girls the ability to earn good wages within the community.
The rise of urban centers and the advancement of technology brought the end of the Arts and Crafts movement. Most goods were standardized and individuals were placed in their respective divisions of labor so that each bowl produced looked no different from the rest and were more affordable for the mass. By the 1920s, the pursuit of a national identity had captured the attention of designers and consumers, bringing an end to the handcrafted nature of the Arts and Crafts movement in America.
Through the years since the movement ended, but much more rapidly in the last few years Americans, both old and young alike, seem to be moving away from buying massed-produced items and are looking more for made-in-America crafts that are no longer commodities, but pieces of art. Hobbyists and artists of all kinds look for an outlet for their products. Many start online businesses, but many start out at small fairs and markets like here at our Farmers’ Market.
On the first Thursday of each month, it is arts and craft week. We have a few arts and crafts that are mainstays here and come every week, but most of them come only once a month. Our artisans range from leather works to woodworking to jewelry making to furniture making and welded outdoor garden figurines, signs, clothing and much more.
Not only do we provide a wide array of fresh food products such as produce, baked goods, warm ready-made meals, meats, eggs, dairy, nuts and honey, we also have a large selection of gifts items made by our various artisans and craftspeople.
Just to name a few, one of our vendors, Chloe’s Creations, brings a delightful array of hand-crafted soaps. This young lady has been crafting soaps for five years and has settled on the cold-process casting method. She started out making soap using the “melt and pour” method with a kit her uncle gave her, but shifted to the cold process about three or so years ago, because the cold process seemed more natural to her. The “melt and pour” method used an established soap base, but she wanted to learn how to mix her own base ingredients to make her soaps with. She has stocked up on the necessities such as coconut oil, palm oil, olive oil, castor oil and lye and started experimenting. She tops off everything, in just the right amounts, with water and the essences of essential oil to produce the different fragrances.
Along with her soap, she also has soap dishes and soap grab bags to hold the soap in while washing. She is also into making crocheted items like scrunchies and small figurines. She hopes to expand her product line in the not-too-distant future to add lotions, creams and lip balms.
On the more rugged side we have Ignited Iron. Brian has been doing metalwork, fabrication and welding since 2001 and lives in Sierra Vista. When I talked to him, it was only his second time at the market, but I think he is here to stay. He majored in art in college and then took up welding in school and the ideas melded in his mind to start creating his interesting and durable works of art. His art provides a perfect accent to your home, office or your garden. In addition to his artwork, he also provides mobile welding service to all of Cochise County. If you can name it, he can probably weld it from repairing gates, railings, fencing, trailers, hitches, farm equipment to mowers, and more.
I encourage you to come and check out the new and old artisans and craftspeople on the first Thursday of the month. Banner Trading and Sporting Goods and its jewelry subsidiary Florentino Designs brings crafted items made from shed antlers, collectible items and handmade jewelry. Whispering Wind, a newcomer to the area bringing about 15 years of experience specializing in handmade jewelry, windchimes and Doug Merrill’s wood working crafts. Adolfo Ruvalcaba carries a large selection of natural rock pendants and cabs for jewelry making. The Pink Cactus brings a varied assortment of crafts. Jim Williams Woodworks making checkerboards, lazy Susan’s, cutting boards, pens, pencils, fountain pens and more. Rita Obenauf’s Windchimes has Up-cycle bottle wind chimes. Sue’s Closet brings tie-dye and painted clothing (hats, silk scarves, shawls, blouses).
While you are here don’t forget our regulars that are here every week, like Copper Canyon for a nifty skirt or handcrafted sewn items. Ancestral Herbals (Arizona Soap Company) handmade soap, lotion, balm, muscle rub,and more. Greenstone Pottery and Crafts for some exquisite Navajo pottery and handmade turquoise jewelry. Desert Oasis Soap for more handmade soaps, lotions and creams.
As always, many of the market vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets & Senior Farmers Markets Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables. SNAP vouchers can also be used at some of the vendors booths.
