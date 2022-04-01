Many area residents are unaware that we have an active astronomical observatory right here in Sierra Vista. “I’ve lived here for years, but never knew this was here” is a common refrain heard at public events at the observatory.
The Patterson Observatory resides on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista. It’s owned by the University South Foundation. The foundation was formed as the University Foundation of Sierra Vista in 1988 for the express purpose of bringing the University of Arizona here. In 2003, the foundation changed its name to reflect the expanding presence of the university in our county. Its role has changed from building the university infrastructure to supporting its students, faculty and staff with scholarships, awards and grants.
The observatory was built in 2004, funded by community donations. It bears the name of the principal donor, David Patterson. David was an amateur astronomer and a founding member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club. The club’s long association with the observatory continues today; its members are the volunteer operators at the facility.
The main instrument at the Patterson Observatory is a 20-inch, research-grade telescope that came to the foundation largely through the generosity of another local astronomer and HAC member, David Healy. The telescope had resided at Healy’s Junk Bond Observatory in Hereford from 2000 until 2004 when it was replaced by a larger instrument.
Since opening, the Patterson Observatory has been the area’s focal point for astronomy outreach and education. The University South Foundation has kindly made it available to the public free of charge as a community service. The astronomy club hosts the public at a monthly open house observing event and makes the observatory available by appointment to schools, scouts and civic groups. The observatory also opens for general admission during special events. It is the centerpiece of the foundation’s annual Dine Under the Stars fundraiser. As many as 1,800 guests visit the observatory each year.
The Patterson Observatory has a number of NASA connections. The astronomy club and the observatory are participants in the NASA Night Sky Network and the NASA Space Place. These outreach initiatives are aimed at using astronomy and space science as a gateway to interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathmatics) subjects. The observatory is active in ongoing public engagement efforts in support of NASA’s OSIRIS REx asteroid sample return mission, which is managed at the University of Arizona.
The Patterson hosted a James Webb Space Telescope Community Event, celebrating the launch of the largest space telescope ever built. It will host another JWST event when its first science images come down this summer. The launch of the Artemis 1 mission, NASA’s first step in returning humans to the moon, also will be celebrated with a public open house event.
While the observatory’s main function is to provide our community with a window into the cosmos, it also occasionally contributes to science.
Local astronomers use the observatory to collect science data for of a number of projects. Most recently, HAC member Tom Kaye has contributed photometry measurements in support of two research efforts doing follow-up studies on TESS discoveries. TESS is NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.
HAC member Vince Sempronio occasionally times the passage of asteroids in front of distant stars from the Patterson. This important work contributes to our knowledge of these minor planets. Other past efforts at the observatory have supported various comet and asteroid observing campaigns.
In 2018, the foundation received a RAIN Grant, funded by the National Science Foundation, that it used to convert a portion of the observatory into a mini-science center. The display area highlights NASA missions and astronomy subjects.
Admission to public nights at the observatory is free, but attendance is limited for safety concerns and to enhance the experience for guests. To attend, you need to register on the foundation’s website, www.universitysouthfoundation.com. Pull down the Patterson Observatory tab.
HAC will host a telescope swap meet at the observatory Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. If you are looking to purchase a telescope at an attractive price, or find a buyer for that unused telescope in your garage, this is the event for you.
The public is invited to attend the event and admission is free. Purchases can be made by cash or check. Telescopes, mounts, accessories and camera equipment are appropriate for this swap meet. If you have need of a table to display your wares, send an email to president@hacastronomy.org.
If you would like to arrange an event at the observatory for your class or group, send an email to universitysouthfoundation@gmail.com. Direct your questions about events at Patterson to info@hacastronomy.org.
TED FORTE is a member of the Huachuca Astronomy Club and a contributing editor for Sky & Telescope magazine. He can be reached at tedforte511@gmail.com.