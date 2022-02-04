For the first time in 50 years, NASA is poised to return humans to the moon. The Artemis Program’s initial goal is to land the first woman and the next man on the moon in 2025.
In Greek mythology, Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon, making it a very appropriate name for a mission that will see our first female moon walker.
The objectives of Artemis are quite different than the Apollo missions of a half century ago. This time, the idea is to establish a permanent human presence on the moon and use it as a stepping stone to a Mars landing in the next couple of decades. The approach is very different, too. Artemis will rely heavily on commercial and foreign partners to achieve its goals.
Starting with a spring launch of Artemis 1, the next three years will see some pretty exciting stuff culminating in a human landing on the moon’s south pole during Artemis 3 in 2025. The south pole of the moon is important because of the presence of large quantities of water ice that exists in the permanently shadowed craters there. Water will be an incredibly important resource and not just for drinking. Water can be converted into rocket fuel. Mining ice on the moon will be an essential part of future operations to explore the solar system.
NASA is counting on its commercial partners to develop the capability to mine ice on the moon and convert it into useful products. Several companies already are under contract to land rovers and drills on the moon in the next two years.
The initial phase of the Artemis program will be accomplished in three steps. Artemis 1 will be an unmanned test of the Orion Crew Capsule, the Space Launch System and the Exploration Ground Systems at Kennedy Space Center. It is scheduled for launch in mid-March of this year.
If all goes well, Artemis 2 will then take humans to the moon for an orbital test flight. A year later, Artemis 3 will accomplish the lunar landing using a Human Landing System developed by SpaceX. The HLS will be a modified version of SpaceX’s “Starship.” They will have to demonstrate Starship’s ability to orbit and land on the moon before the Artemis 3 mission can proceed.
At least 10 Artemis missions are anticipated. By Artemis 10, there should be an orbiting habitat/ laboratory called Gateway in lunar orbit, and a lunar base habitat designed to house two to four astronauts for monthlong missions on the lunar surface. There will also be a pressurized rover in operation that will serve as a mobile home/laboratory for two more astronauts, and a lunar terrain vehicle that can serve as an open topped lunar buggy with about a 12-mile range and capable of autonomous exploration when astronauts are not on the surface. By then, we should be launching months-long rotations about every year.
While living and working on the moon, we will develop the knowledge, methods and infrastructure required for the trip to Mars and beyond.
First though, Artemis 1 must demonstrate the capabilities of the four-person Orion crew capsule, the huge SLS rocket and all of the support ground systems. Orion is a larger, and vastly more sophisticated version of the Apollo capsule. SLS is the largest rocket ever built. It will utilize two solid rocket boosters from the Space Shuttle era. They will provide 75% of the lift for the first two minutes of flight. Four RS-25 rocket engines provide another 2 million pounds of thrust to achieve Earth orbit. An Interim Cryrogenic Propulsion Stage will then propel Orion to the moon.
The Orion crew capsule on Artemis 1 will carry three manikins, or “moonikins,” that will simulate crew members. In the commander’s seat is “Commander Moonkin Campos” to honor Arturo Campos, a key player in bringing Apollo 13 safely back to Earth. Two female torsos are named “Zohar” and “Helga,” named by the Israel Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center, respectively. They will support an experiment to provide data on radiation levels during lunar missions. A “Snoopy” doll will also fly as a zero-gravity indicator. During its transit, Artemis 1 will launch 10 cubesats with various science objectives.
The Patterson Observatory will be hosting an Artemis 1 launch party to witness this historic event. The public is invited to come watch the launch with us. The date will be announced on Facebook and on the University South Foundation’s Patterson web page. Email info@hacastronomy.org if you would like to attend, and we’ll notify you when the launch date is set. The Patterson Observatory is located on the campus of the University of Arizona Sierra Vista at 1140 N. Colombo Ave.