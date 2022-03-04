Novice observers are often disappointed when the view of a celestial object through their new telescope pales in comparison to the photographs they’ve seen on their computer screens.
There is, however, one target in our night sky for which this circumstance is reversed. Photographs of the moon just can’t compete with the image of the moon seen through even a small telescope. It is usually the first target a nascent stargazer attempts, but no matter how many times it is viewed, it remains a startlingly impressive sight.
The moon was almost certainly the first celestial object ever viewed through a telescope. We know that an Englishman, Thomas Harriot, used a telescope to sketch the moon in July 1609 not long after the first usable telescope appeared in Europe.
Galileo usually gets the credit for being the first to turn a telescope skyward because his observation of the moon, four months later, through an improved telescope of his own design, was widely published. For more than 400 years, the moon has been the “first light” target of countless telescopes and an inspiration to generations of observers.
You don’t need a telescope to observe the moon, of course. Its beauty can be appreciated with just the eye alone, and it can even be studied without optical aid. The moon’s monthly cycle of phases and its wandering trek among the constellations can be tracked by anyone with the curiosity to look for it. Lunar eclipses, in particular, are perhaps best enjoyed naked eye. Our natural satellite is a remarkable binocular target too.
Yet, it is through the telescope that we become most familiar with its ever-changing landscape of light and shadow. The view changes, not just night to night, but hour to hour.
Every child learns that the moon is in orbit around the Earth. And we all come to realize that, just like the stars and planets, the moon rises in the east and sets in the west due to Earth’s daily rotation. The spinning Earth causes the moon to move its own diameter (.5 degrees) westward in two minutes. At the same time, the moon’s orbit drives the moon its own diameter eastward each hour. You can mark its diurnal westward motion against any stationary object, and its eastward orbital motion against the backdrop of the stars.
The constantly changing sun-Earth-moon angle results in the monthly waxing and waning of the illuminated portion of the moon that we see. It should be understood, however, that half of the moon is always in sunlight, and half in shadow. At new moon, when the moon rises and sets with the sun, the illuminated half faces away from us and we don’t see the moon at all as it crosses our daytime sky. As the angle gradually changes each day, we see a larger and larger illuminated sliver of the waxing moon until, about two weeks after new, the moon is directly opposite the sun and we see it fully illuminated. Then during the next two weeks, it slowly wanes back toward new.
It is that slow march of illumination that makes the moon such a fascinating, ever-changing target. We call the boundary between light and dark, the “terminator,” and as it moves across the face of the moon, features come into or out of sunlight.
The view closest to the terminator changes in real time. Shadows grow and shrink causing features to become highlighted. The highest features catch the light first and materialize out of the dark, and shadows grow longer, accentuating the rims and central peaks of the craters.
A good lunar map will help you recognize the major features. There are more than 1,000 named features on the moon. There are dark seas, or maria, that are giant impact basins that long ago filled with lava. The bright highlands are the pilled-up ejecta from those major impacts. The mountain ranges are their rims. There are craters of all sizes; some are more than a 100 miles in diameter. There are dozens of other visible features like volcanic domes and fractures in the surface called rilles and extensive ray systems that trace out the splashed ejecta of the youngest craters.
At the Patterson Observatory, we try to schedule our monthly “Public Night” observing sessions near first quarter moon when a waxing crescent is visible in the early evening. Of all the celestial splendors that we view through the 20-inch telescope there, it is the moon that invariably evokes the most “wows.”
If you are reading this on March 6, the moon tonight is a waxing crescent well placed for early evening viewing. It is the perfect time to begin your lunar explorations. See if your first view doesn’t evoke that same “oh wow” exclamation!