Happy New Year, stargazers!
A cloudy end to 2021 probably prevented you from getting a good look at comet Leonard at its best and brightest around Christmas, but if it whet your appetite for telescopic comets, you’ll want to check out comet 19P/Borelly, which returns to our neighborhood this month. We last saw this periodic comet in 2015, and this return is expected to offer the best look we’ve had in two decades.
It will reach its brightest at about 9th magnitude in early January as it travels northeast through the constellation of Cetus. In early January, you can find it fairly high in the SSW at the end of evening twilight. It’ll be passing about 5 degrees west of the 2nd magnitude star, Diphda, during the first week of the year. Diphda will be the first bright star you come to when scanning east from Jupiter (to the upper left when facing SE).
Speaking of Jupiter, it will be well placed for observing in the western sky for most of the month. It tops a string of four planets that line up in the west at twilight at the start of the month. Venus is the lowest of the four and will drop out of sight after the first few days of January. In the middle, between Jupiter and Venus, is Saturn which will be visited by a fleet footed Mercury on the Jan. 12 and 13. They’ll be just over 3 degrees apart.
Later in the month, Mercury will sink lower each night until it gets lost in twilight around Jan. 17. The string of four planets should make a lovely sight during twilight on Jan. 3 when they are joined by a thin crescent moon.
The moon will be out of the way for the annual Quadrantid meteor shower, which peaks on Jan. 3. This shower, named after the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, has a very short (four-hour) peak. This year it peaks during daylight on the afternoon of Jan. 3, so observers here will see a reduced shower. Still, it should be worth a look in the predawn hours of Jan. 3 and 4. Face northeast and watch for the occasional fireball this shower is noted for.
On the evening of Jan. 12, the solar system’s largest asteroid, Ceres, will pass within 3 degrees of the moon, making it fairly easy to pinpoint. Look for the 8th magnitude rock just below the moon.
Another minor planet, (7) Iris, is easy to see this month too. It reaches opposition on Jan. 13 and will shine at magnitude 7.7, which is well within the range of a good pair of binoculars. It is traveling westward through Gemini, and near its opposition, it will be almost half way between the bright stars Pollux and Procyon. It moves about a quarter of a degree each night: Fast enough to detect its motion against the backdrop of stars.
The planet Uranus moves so slowly that generations of skywatchers failed to recognize it as a planet. Very few casual observers have ever seen it, but it’s actually bright enough to be seen with the unaided eye in a dark sky. This month provides a good opportunity to try it. Face SE just after the end of evening twilight and look high in the sky to find the 2nd magnitude star Hamal, the brightest star in Aries the Ram. Then, straight down, about halfway between the zenith and the horizon, find the brightest star in Cetus the Whale: The 2.5 magnitude star, Menkar. Uranus lies about half way between the two. It will be paired with a 6th magnitude star. The planet, which is magnitude 5.7, is just a little brighter than the star which is a half degree away. First find them with binoculars to pinpoint their location and then see if you can detect the greenish-blue planet with your eye alone.
Due to the pandemic, attendance at the Patterson Observatory’s free public observing sessions has to be limited, so guests are required to register in advance. The Jan. 6 public night is full, but you can still register for the Feb. 3 event. Just visit www.universitysouthfoundation.com and pull down the Patterson Observatory page to register. These free, family friendly, observing sessions are the perfect opportunity to connect with local amateur astronomers and get help with your telescope if you need it.
The observatory is owned by the University South Foundation and operated by volunteers from the Huachuca Astronomy Club. It is located on the campus of the University of Arizona, Sierra Vista, at 1140 N. Colombo Ave. You can contact the club to seek telescope advice by sending an email to info@hacastronomy.org