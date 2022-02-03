Birds of a feather: A charm of entertaining names

COCHISE COUNTY — Most of us have a few common-use names for groups of birds, but if you do some research, you’ll find some of the silly, unusual, entertaining names I have heard and probably more.
Take two of our common yard birds in Southern Arizona: A flock of goldfinches can be called a charm, treasury, vein, rush or trembling, and several hummingbirds together form a charm, shimmer, bouquet or hover. Hover makes sense since hummers do a lot of hovering, but all of those terms have been used to describe hummers.
Some other flock descriptions are easy: A covey of quail is common use, whether scaled, Gambel’s or Montezuma, but would you really call a group of quail a pack? When I think of pack, I think of quail-eaters — coyotes or wolves or human teenagers, not birds.
A flight of cormorants or doves is a good description, or a flock of Canada geese, although for geese gaggle works, too, especially when the geese are gaggling together on the shoreline of a lake. But maybe a plump (sounds British) of geese is a bit much except when a cooked goose is on a dinner platter.
And what about a cover of coots, a college of cardinals or a kettle of turkey vultures? In this case, a kettle of downward spiraling vultures (also called a venue or volt) is more in a funnel shape than a tea kettle, or a soup pan shape. When you see a bunch of cranes close together in the same location at Whitewater Draw, it’s called a dance even if the birds are just standing around sleeping, not flapping wings and jumping 3 feet off of the ground as they do in the spring.
A raft of ducks seems a reasonable term, but how about a paddling of ducks? Does a paddling of ducks work for diving ducks (deep-water feeders), or just puddle ducks (shallow-water bottom feeders), the latter of which we see along the San Pedro? A sord or flush of mallards rising off of a beaver pond might be OK to use, but one wonders if it is appropriate for both American and Mexican mallards? Surely, a flock describes mallards on both the San Pedro in Mexico and further downstream in Arizona.
Great-blue herons usually hang out close together only when nesting in a colony, usually called a rookery, often located high in a cottonwood tree with a view. But if the herons from the rookery all met at a feeding area at the edge of a beaver dam on the San Pedro River, they’d be called a siege or maybe a sedge — by some people, at least.
Another name that makes some sense is a scold of Mexican jays, considering their quarrelsome personalities and loud voices, but a band, party or cast of jays is also a right-on description, as is a tyranny of western kingbirds. In the Middle Ages, king and tyrant were practically synonymous, so a tyranny or coronation of kingbirds fits right in.
The concept of a wise old owl is anthropomorphic nonsense, but still I like the term, a wisdom of owls, better than a parliament, study, stare, or bazaar of owls.
A palette of painted buntings is perfect, a congregation of plovers is accurate, as is a murder or unkindness of ravens since they are ruthless nest robbers and killers of baby songbirds. A marathon or race of roadrunners couldn’t be more descriptive. A crew or quarrel of sparrows perfectly describes those pesky city birds, house sparrows. Listen closely, and you might hear a drumming of woodpeckers far up in a cottonwood or sycamore, or even hear a slurp of red-naped sapsuckers foraging in the bark of the tree.
Take a walk in Ramsey or other canyons of the Huachucas, and you might see a gobble, gang or posse of Gould’s turkeys.
I could go on, but suffice it to say the terms I’ve listed are human descriptions, not ones thought up by the birds. They just go on doing what they do.
Wildlife biologist, writer and outdoor photographer R.J. (Bob) Luce has lived near and photographed the San Pedro River and its environs in Southern Arizona for 14 years. His publications include “River of Life,” “Four Seasons along Arizona’s Rio San Pedro,” two mystery books, several magazine articles and professional publications. He is a member of the board of directors of the Friends of the San Pedro River.