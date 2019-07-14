On a quiet San Jose street there is a quaint home owned by Cat Parenti, an accomplished author, who moved to Bisbee two and a half years ago with her daughter Chandra.
Like many people who have made the mile–high desert town their home, she found like-minded people of alternative lifestyles, “spiritual” as she calls them.
People like Maggie Kohanek, owner of Mile High Ranch in Bisbee, where she and Chandra held a presentation and then began to visit frequently. Chandra decided they should move to the old mining town.
After her move, Parenti began to compile her now-released book, “Afghanistan: A Memoir from Brooklyn to Kabul” which cover some 20 years of her adventures in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“I spent so much time on the book, I really didn’t have time to get to know many people here,” she said.
The book is a compilation of those travel memoirs from 1968 to 1980. One of her goals in life is to help people understand the Muslim mind and culture as she did upon years of journeys to Afghanistan and Pakistan. On the pages are glimpses into the history of the country and a remembrance of what life was like there before the Soviet invasion in 1979, before the civil wars, before the Taliban.
As much as it is a romantic foray into Afghanistan’s history, people, customs and cuisine of the country, it is also a revealing look at herself, her loves, her immersion into cultures quite unlike her stoic Catholic upbringing as a child in Brooklyn.
“When I got to Afghanistan, I fell on my knees. I felt like I had come home,” she said. “I had past life recall. This country is the crossroads of the world. So much history.”
Parenti graduated from Fordham University with a major in Russian studies which led her to a position as an interpreter for a Russian attorney with the United Nations. She later taught English as a second language to businessmen at the New York Berlitz School of Languages.
For a while she was a private secretary to a Japanese vice president of Panasonic.
“In those days, women were supposed to hold jobs as teachers, nurses or secretaries,” she said. “So, I was a secretary.”
A tour of a neighbor’s apartment gave her an idea when she was shown some embroidery work of Afghan women. She was so impressed with it and the fabrics they created, she wanted to visit the country and did. She began an import business and sold them to fashion houses in New York.
Parenti also brought Afghan cuisine back to the U.S. with her and wrote a cookbook which is in the Smithsonian Library in Washington, DC. She also taught Afghan cooking.
During her travels, she kept diaries which held the memories intact. These became the foundation of her book. In it she notes: “All of these events are true. The characters are composites. Names, places and dates have been changed to protect the innocent, and the guilty, for they, too, deserve mercy.”
“This is a celebration of my love for the country, the people, culture, and food of Afghanistan,” she said.
When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, she said she helped Afghan women “revive their handicrafts’ business, the men their jewelry making business, delivered vegetable seed for crop planting, delivered cloth and shoes to the refugee camps in Pakistan and ... blood to the women’s hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan.”
Following the war, Parenti worked with the Girl Scouts of America to collect sewing kits for Afghan women who fled to Pakistan. She joined the Afghanistan Foundation and became the Director of the Afghan Women’s Work Project.
Fundraisers were held in the U.S. to help the unknown people nearly 7,000 miles away. Parenti sold the Afghan–made crafts and noted 90 percent of the money collected was returned to them. American grade school students also joined in the effort and collected vegetable seed packets for them.
“The seeds were flown to Pakistan by American cargo planes and taken over the Hindu Kush Mountains into the liberated areas of Afghanistan where I personally distributed them,” she recalled.
She said she received an award for helping those in need of medical attention after bringing them to the U.S. for reconstructive surgery and supplied room, board and post-operative care to those who made the trip.
Parenti is an author, teacher, humanitarian and international speaker on Afghan culture. She is multi-lingual, and her speaking engagements included: the United Nations Muslim Women’s Association, the Afghan Royal Women’s Society, the Pakistani Writers’ Club. She also has spoken at libraries, schools, Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs.
A second book covering later years in Afghanistan will be available in August. Both books are sold on Amazon online.