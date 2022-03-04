Freighting would become a lucrative business in the San Pedro Valley.
As planned, the mills at Millville would become the destination of ore freighters leaving Tombstone.
Charleston local James Wolf recalled: “The task of freighting the ore from Tombstone to Charleston was a problem in those days of small outfits. Finally a man named Durkee took over that contract in a big-way at a big price. At the end of the first year, his books showed an immense profit, so he decided to th(r)ow a party. He hired the biggest saloon in Charleston, bought all the liquor in the joint and had more sent in from the railroad.
“The girl entertainers were engaged at a fixed price for the night. All the gaming tables were ree(i)nforced with huge stacks of freshly minted dollars. A large orchestra was brought in. Only workingmen were invited. In those days both miners and freighters universally wore blue flannel shirts. Thus a blue flannel shirt was the ticket of admittance. All the white collared higher-ups, bookkeepers, officials, macquereux and tin horns were barred from even approaching the place.
“It was a large night. Everything was free. When the crowd had first finished off the imported wines, brandy and rum, they started in on the common ‘soldier’ whiskey (term denoting a less expensive version). This class of whiskey was always sure to knock a man sideways at sixty yards without a miss. Then the fun began. As the men far outnumbered the hostesses, the latter complained they were being danced to death.”
Here comes trouble, Texas style
“The amateur croupiers and game tenders lost immense sums to the players and joy reigned supreme until sometime after midnight. Then the freighters who were mostly Texans had to tell the others about the woes of their native state during the recent Reconstruction (post Civil War) period. The miners, who were mostly Irish and Cousin Jacks (English) advised them to forget it and enjoy the night. What? Forget Texas? No more dastardly proposition could be offered man. Thus the ruction started.
“Luckily everyone had been searched for guns on entering earlier in the evening, but table legs, cuspidors and bottles made punishing weapons in such hands. Finally the Texans were heaved into the outer darkness and the party was over. The next day, Durkee paid for plate glas(s) mirrow(r)s and other fixtures that suffered in the melee without any hesitation, but, although he made lots of money in future years, he never threw another party.”
