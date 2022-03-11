Hello, history fans. In this week’s episode the man Carr Canyon in the Huachuca Mountains is named for was late on some of his bills, and the Charleston Road claims a life.
Jimmy Carr had a working relationship with Gird and also Frank Corbin. Carr was often a moving target for creditors ... not by design, but just the nature of his burgeoning freighting business. Gird had agreed to send funds to the credit of Carr’s account with Lord & Williams of Tucson, out of his earnings from the Huachuca saw mill, yet another Gird operation.
This would allow Lord & Williams more expedited payment, which would be to their benefit, one would think. But what this lead to was a headache for Gird as Lord & Williams attempted to hold him responsible when Carr’s wages sent by Gird were less than was owed to them by Carr … in short, Lord & Williams tried to turn Jimmy Carr into a dependent of Dick Gird, who was forced to address this with the insistent firm more than once.
“ … The T.M. & Co. are not, and never have been in any way responsible for Mr. Carr’s A/C. (account) If you construed Mr. Gird’s promise to protect you so far as he might be able, (forwarding Carr’s earnings) into a guarantee of the A/C you certainly could not make it apply to purchases made since. By our remittance of the 22nd inst. we made good his promise. Mr. Carr is still employed at the Saw Mill and has also the contract for hauling the Corbin Co.’s ore, and there is no doubt of his ability to pay you in full — of his willingness to do so you ought to be as certain as we are.” The freighting business between Charleston and Tombstone was not without its risks either. As man and animal traversed primitive roads in cumbersome wagons, tragedy could strike without benefit of criminality. “A horrible accident occurred to a man named John Gibson, driver of an ore team, about 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon. While driving on the Charleston road, about one mile from Tombstone, he fell from his seat and the wheels of the immense wagon passing over his head caused instantaneous death. The coroner’s jury returned a verdict of accidental death.” It would fall to Wells Fargo to assume the risks of insuring silver bullion shipments coming out of Millville — not a risk taken lightly. “The Tombstone Milling and Mining Company shipped per Wells, Fargo & Co’s Express last night three bars bullion, weighing 591 pounds and valued at $8367. With Ore coming in from the East from Tombstone, lumber coming in from the west in the Huachucas, and trade coming up from the south from Mexico, Charleston found itself centered in the middle of a set of lucrative trade routes of a more blue collar nature than that of Tombstone. It is true that Tombstone had a large population of miners, but it also had a high percentage of men from the professions, engineers as well as lawyers. Although there was a great deal of back and forth between the two communities, there remained a real contrast between them. A different demographic, different commerce, and a different, though deeply intertwined, history.
Copyright and all right reserved by John D. Rose. One time serial rights only.