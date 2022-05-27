Hello, history fans.
In this episode, we find that some in Charleston prefer to be paid in cash. Perhaps Charleston’s approach to commerce can be summed up with that old yarn: “In God we trust, all others pay cash.”
Of the growing number of Tucson and other merchants opening branch stores or their maiden enterprise in Charleston, the Citizen reported that “Herman Welisch, well and favorably known in Tucson, has opened a store of general merchandise in Charleston.”
In the same issue of July 25, 1879, Welisch made it clear that no credit would be granted at his Charleston store, but justified this with the promise that his prices would not be raised due to those who didn’t pay him. His ad read as follows: “All transactions strictly cash. No bad debts to be made up on customers. The dollar of one goes as far as that of the other. Miners and prospectors will find it to advantage to inspect my well assorted stock of everything before purchasing elsewhere. Quick sales, small profit and no blowing.”
In late 19th century vernacular, “blowing” meant bragging, or being less than honest in a self congratulatory, exaggerated way. Being “windy” was synonymous with the same. Thus, when Chicago was referred to as “the windy city,” it was because its residents were well known for civic confidence.
Most communities of size at that time had at least two competing newspapers, one which catered to the Republican readers and the other to the Democrats. Charleston would cater to neither, as it never had its own paper. So to give voice to differing political views in Charleston, letters to like-minded newspapers in Tucson and Tombstone were written. This letter was likely written by a Republican to the Republican editor of the Citizen, John Clum. Had this letter been written to the Tucson Daily Star, which was of Democrat persuasion, it’s unlikely they would have printed it.
Under the heading of Charleston items, the Citizen ran the following: “From a private letter we are enabled to furnish the following items of news from Charleston: The people of Charleston care very little for the democratic ticket; the Charlestonians want a paper of their own; there are now four daily coaches arriving and departing from Charleston, two from Tombstone, one from Mule Mountains (Bisbee area) and one from the Huachucas. The Welisch & Co. and the Scott and Co. houses have received one hundred thousand pounds of freight during the past month.”
Further proof of Charleston’s booming economy was that “A number of new buildings, including an ice factory, are in progress. Charleston as a commercial center, after the railroad reaches it, will be second to none in the territory. The depot of the Arizona and Mexico (actually, the N.M. & A.) railroad will be the center of the town.”