In our last episode the prohibition of liquor at Millville helped speed Charleston’s building boom.
Ranchers and Richard Gird fought over the San Pedro’s limited surface flow.
Of Gird’s constant stream of enterprising ideas for Millville, Scott added that “At one time I remember I heard them discussing the propriety of planting a field of alfalfa there in front of the mill, and where the road should run, and where the bridge should be put across the river, and general discussion of that character.”
Gird would come to ask Scott for his assistance with the fight over the effects of his dam on ranchers along the San Pedro. This was a difficult position for Scott to be placed in, as Gird and his mill were major buyers in the area, but the ranchers were also, and the T.M. & M. Co was seen as more of a distant and faceless corporation than friends and neighbors.
Gird sought to put his own persona on that of the corporation, thereby giving Scott reason to help.
“The mill company claimed all the water in the river there, and some ranchers who had taken up some claims above the mill claimed that they had rights which should be respected, and it was to adjust damages, to effect a settlement between the ranchers and the mill company that myself and two or three others were called upon to act as arbitrators.”
At Girds’ behest, Thomas Bidwell approached Scott and “stated that such an arbitration was to be had and asked me if I would serve as one of the arbitrators. I objected, stating as a reason that I was in the mercantile business there and doing all I could to retain the good will of the public at large, and that if I went on that arbitration, I would very likely offend the mill company or the ranchers, and I did not care to do either, and after some argument on his part that I should feel it my duty to settle such things, he left without my consenting to become an arbitrator.”
Learning that Bidwell’s attempt to engage Scott had failed, Gird decided to handle it with personal diplomacy.
“In the afternoon of the same day I met him (Bidwell) and Gird together and they renewed the conversation and still insisted that I should act as an arbitrator in the matter, and I refused on the ground that I knew those ranchers personally and was friendly to them, and the mill company was an eastern company of which I knew nothing.
“Although they are both customers of mine; yet of the two I had the best feeling for the ranchers and I did not care to do anything which would offend them, as I was fearful, knowing them to be ignorant and hard headed men, that they would be offended at any result that was had, and Mr. Gird said: ‘Here you should not let any feeling which you have for them influence you in the matter, because the Judge and myself are equally friends of yours, and although we are not the company we are interested in the company, and as a personal matter for us, as between these other parties with whom you are friendly, you should do all in your power as a citizen to prevent any difficulty or any legal proceedings between us.’
“And after thinking the matter over I agreed to act as arbitrator in the matter.” Gird’s argument of civic responsibility had an impact, as Scott, along with “Judge Bidwell went up to represent the mill company, and the ranchers were there to represent themselves. We fixed the amount to be paid to settle the thing. We assessed the damages and the mill company settled with them, I think.”
Gird runs Millville
Tombstone mines had a valuable product to offer: Rich silver ore. Millville’s product: Refined bullion. Economic prosperity was based upon the efficient production of the bullion and its safe delivery. Gird would soon approach J.J. Valentine, head of operations for Wells Fargo and Company in the west. Gird wrote Valentine asking for a deal …
“Dear Sir: what is the lowest through rate, end of railroad to Phila., Pa., that you can afford to give us on bullion? We are sending our bullion now to Tucson by our own team, and can as well continue to Casa Grande if it can be made less expensive.”
Meanwhile, an exhaustive fare war had broken out between stage operator J.D. Kinnear and the competing line of Ohnesorgen and Walker. Travelers as well as Gird’s operation were quick to benefit from falling prices, but at the same time, he still looked for better and safer shipping of the bullion.
By December 1879, the financial losses were so great that Billy Ohnesorgen (of Ohnesorgen and Walker) was forced to refinance his ranch on the San Pedro at Tres Alamos wash for $3,000, just north of where Benson soon would be built. With his home now on the line, he and partner H.C. Walker approached Dick Gird, as seemed to be a bit of a local custom.
Ohnesorgan was still seeking an infusion of badly needed capital into their cash-strapped enterprise. Although Gird had shown great confidence in them by recently awarding a shipping contract to them which had been Kinnear’s, he also kept his options for a better deal open, and protected the interests of his mill first and foremost.
In a letter to his bank in Tucson (the Safford Hudson & Co.) dated January 30, 1880, Gird wrote of the matter … “Mess. Chuesorgen (sic) & Walker wish us to advance them $1000 under a bank plan, their agreeing to carry our bullion until same is paid. This we cannot do as by the conditions of our previous contract either party can terminate it at ten days notice, and we do not wish to place ourselves in a position that will prevent our taking advantage of the better facilities and terms that would certainly offer should Wells Fargo & Co. put on.”
Even at that, Gird was still willing to help them, provided they put up security against the loan. After all, he was running a mill, not a bank.
“We will however advance them the amount, provided they can give security for its payment that will protect us, in the event of either party annulling the contract. With such security, approved by you, please advance them the amount, charging same to us.”
For Billy Ohnesorgen, giving his home as security may have been enough, and a further request for collateral may have pushed him to a decision. Though his partnership with Walker was to be a full year, he sold out to Walker on March 9, 1880.