Hello, history fans.
In our last episode Richard Gird acted as a banker for a local stage coach company, while continuing his milling and mining success.
Next to his mill, Gird built an impressive home. He would soon bring his bride there, and on the southern side of the home his office was housed, with rooms for some of his key employees. James Wolf recalled the building:
“Gird built an immense office building of adobe with walls almost three feet thick. In it he installed an immense steel safe, or vault, to protect the precious bars (of silver) while they awaited shipment to the United States Treasury. Inside of this building the walls were prepared with regular wall paper to hide the ugliness of the adobe mud … as a matter of fact the much advertised safe never held a bar of the precious metal.
“It was only a bluff. Hid(e)ing places for the smelted bars had been dug out at various places in the walls and the holes hidden with movable panels covered with wall paper like the rest of the room.”
This is a reasonable explanation, as the sheer volume of silver bars being produced during the Gird mill’s heyday would have required an extensive vault or even vaults. Giving the public the impression that the silver was secure in a locked vault could offer a hoped-for deterrent against robbery; nonetheless, one of Gird’s employees would later be gunned down in that very office.
In January of 1880, a new phase of Dick Gird’s life began.
“Richard Gird, with his accomplished bride, has arrived at Millville and settled under the sound of stamps.”
“Richard Gird, Esq ... returned from San Francisco yesterday with a valuable New Year’s present — a new a bright wife. The happ(y) pair had many callers at their rooms at the Palace Hotel last evening. They left by this morning’s stage for their home at Millsville (sic), opposite Charleston. Their hosts of good and true friends wish them a long, happy and prosperous life.”
Newspapers were very interested in the progress at Millville and other milling sites and kept the public abreast of new developments. Charleston founder Amos Stowe paid a visit to the office of the Tucson Citizen, and gave updates from Tombstone and Charleston.
“By the arrival of A.M. Stowe we learn of the matter in and about Tombstone.
“Developments of the mines, with great uniformity, show more and better ore. Hardly any better news could be received by any mining district. A man named H.H. Tambling died last week with something like pneumonia. He was thought to be a discharged soldier and an application was made to have him cared for at (Camp) Huachuca but the authorities refused to receive him.”
But the prosperity of Charleston was to elude Stowe. News of his financial setbacks were published in the Tucson Citizen on Friday July 18, 1879.
“We regret to learn that A.W. Stowe of Charleston is in financial trouble and that he has made an assignment of his property and that some attachments have already been taken out.”
The Citizen, which at the time was published by Republican John Clum, chided Democrat Sheriff Charles Shibell for appearing to be in a hurry to deal with Stowe’s legal woes, though it was his job to do so.
“Under Sheriff Speedy (Shibell) made the fastest time on record to Charleston. We hear legal complications are likely to grow out of the assignment and attachments. We trust Mr. Stowe will be able to adjust his difficulties to the satisfaction of his creditors.”
Unfortunately, Stowe would not satisfy his creditors, and they would still be owed a considerable sum after his assets were sold off.
Prosperous times
“The Tombstone Company’s mill (referring to the Gird Mill) is now running through from fifteen to twenty tons of ore per day, and has already turned out over $90,000 worth of bullion … The Corbin Company’s mill is subjected to delay on account of the hardness of the rock into which their grade is being cut. The mill will actually stand one (sic) solid rock…
“While in San Francisco Superintendent White, of the Contention, completed arrangements for the erection of a mill for his company … It is being built by Hinckly, Spears & Hayes, of the Fulton Foundry, San Francisco — the same firm who built the Tombstone and Corbin Mills — and will be delivered at the millsite in a very few weeks.”
The Contention Mill would further add to Contention City’s milling output, which was far greater than that of Millville.
Hauling for Gird, “C.H. Light’s sixteen mule teams haul away from forty to fifty thousand pounds of ore daily … ”
The Aug. 8 issue of the Tucson Citizen published a letter from Charleston dated just four days earlier, on Aug. 4, 1879. Such was the speed of written correspondence in that time.
“The mill shut down this morning for some repairs, which will be made in about twelve hours, and they hope to start up at 6 p.m. This is the second stop since starting, and the first one was but twelve hours — making twenty-four hour stoppage of a new mill while making over $100,000 in bullion. Is not this proof of the perfect character of the mill and its construction and management?”
Stamp mills ran day and night, as much as possible, and shutting down for repairs meant loss of revenue, no matter how brief. But Gird’s team was indeed well organized and knew how to keep the mill and its workers busy and productive. It is well established that Richard Gird was prepared for the opportunity that partnering with the Schieffelins’ offered him, as this article illustrates.