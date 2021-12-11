Hello, history fans. In our last episode we saw the individuals come together, laying the foundations of the Tombstone economic juggernaut soon to come.
Charleston begins
The story of Charleston begins with Amos Stowe. Seeing that Millville would supply men with money to spend, a nearby town site was inevitable, and Stowe decided to be its founder. In recent real estate vernacular, Stowe offered a “no money down” approach to those who wished to settle on his fledgling community. It started on Oct. 28, 1878, when Stowe recorded a claim for a relatively flat quarter section of land (160 acres) for grazing and agricultural pursuits, but it was no coincidence that the site was perfectly situated across the San Pedro from the beginnings of Millville.
Once Tombstone surveyor A.J. Mitchell completed his survey in February 1879, Stowe busied himself by offering lots free on a three-year basis. (Mitchell Street in Charleston was named in the surveyor’s honor.) The condition attached was that the lessee had to make $100 of improvements to the lot within a time frame stipulated by Stowe. Following the third year, the lessee was then required to pay Stowe the value of the lot, including improvements. This allowed those wishing to build in Charleston the freedom to spend capital on their buildings without budgeting for the land on which they were building.
For Stowe, a money-down policy may have been wiser to assist with other financial obligations; on Aug. 14, 1879, less than seven months after the Charleston survey, Stowe had to surrender his Tombstone and Charleston properties to creditors. Zeckendorf and Company, a Charleston general merchant, won a judgment for $4,028.00, and Stowe’s troubles were by no means over. Pima County Sheriff Charles Shibell would soon auction his assets in hopes of paying off his creditors. Monies from the sale of Charleston and other Stowe properties fell far short of the judgment. Oddly, the Charleston town site was sold on Aug. 24, 1880, by Jim Burnett and then sold the following day at public auction by Sheriff Shibell.
In spite of its founders’ misfortune, Charleston grew quickly, boasting a population of 423 souls by 1882. In that year, Charleston was larger than Bisbee, Ochoaville, Dragoon and Hereford combined. Tombstone was more than 10-fold larger, surpassing the 5,300 population mark.
“News from Charleston is good. Mr. E.B. Fleming, employe of A.W. Stowe, arrived in town this morning, en route to Port Jarvis, New York, and will be absent for two or three months. He says Charleston is gradually improving. The people are healthy. The water for house use is mostly obtained from wells and the water is soft and free of alkali.”
No dam by the mill site and no mill by a damn sight
“For one whole minute I wished I had lived a better life … ” — John Vosburg
James Wolf remembered his arrival at Charleston.
“I immediately went to work in the Dick Gird mill at Charleston. At that time there was not enough water in Tombstone to mill the ore, so the big companies built their mills on the San Pedro … from Charleston to the neighborhood of Contention.” The series of mills to which Wolf refers began at Millville, which was across the San Pedro River from Charleston and rose from the desert floor in that same order. A mill was built, and a town soon followed. The two mills at Millville were run by Dick Gird to the north, where James Wolf toiled for years, and the Corbin Brothers to the south. In between was Gird’s personal residence. Of the conditions and heat, Wolf recalled, “It was hot as my friend had promised. I knew it was hot, but was getting along fine until one day I saw a thermometer. It said 124 and after that I felt the heat noticeably.”
Realizing that he would either have to give up his job at Gird’s mill or stop watching thermometers, Wolf wisely chose the latter.
“Since then I have laid off thermometers.” He added, “they only make me feel the heat more. We had to drink lots to keep up a healthy flow of perspiration. Most of us thought the water supply was impure, so of course, we did not drink that water.”
Such a situation could only aid saloon keepers across the San Pedro at Charleston, who were more than happy to offer “more healthful” elixirs of the alcoholic nature.