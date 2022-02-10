You feel your plants need nutrition, so you go to the store, but there are so many choices; 16-20-0; 15-15-15; 21-0-0; 5-15-5; 5-1-1 etc. What do those numbers mean?
By federal law, the first number is always percent of nitrogen (N) in that container. The second number is always percent of phosphate (phosphorous) (P) in that container. The third number is always percent of potash (potassium) (K) in that container. They are expressed as NPK.
What they do
Nitrogen is the leading primary nutrient needed by plants. Nitrogen causes vigorous plant growth. It makes grass greener, increases leaf growth and encourages chlorophyll formation. It’s great for leafy crops such as spinach, kale and chard. Heavy nitrogen on tomatoes causes much leaf growth and few tomatoes.
Phosphate promotes healthy root and flower formation, hastens plant maturity and promotes cell division. It’s great for root crops such as carrots, beets, parsnips, tomatoes and squashes.
Potash promotes fruit formation, strengthens disease resistance and cold hardiness and an is important regulator for photosynthesis.
16-20-0 (ammonium phosphate) is a good preplant fertilizer for vegetables when preparing the soil before planting. 21-0-0 (ammonium sulfate) is good for fruit, nut trees, grapes and lawns.
Did you notice the ratios of nitrogen and phosphate that is root growth as compared to top growth?
Tip: Nutritional needs, for vegetables and flowers, generally need a higher second number (phosphate), or in order of needs, for NPK is a 2-3-1 ratio.
There are as many fertilizer ratios as there are brands. Regardless of the actual numbers, just remember that higher first number in the NPK ratio is for fruit, nut trees and grass. The higher second number is for vegetables and flowers.
TIP: When germinating seed, I use fish fertilizer. It is an organic, very mild 5-1-1 ratio. I apply it one tablespoon per gallon of water weekly for one month. Second month, two tablespoons weekly.
16 essential nutrients plants need
Airborne: Carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O).
Major nutrients: Nitrogen, (N), phosphorous, (P) potassium (K).
Minor nutrients : Calcium, (Ca), magnesium (Mg), sulfur (S).
Trace elements: Boron (B), copper (Cu) iron (Fe), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), molybdenum (Mo), chlorine (Cl).
Most fertilizer formulations contain trace elements, but sometimes we have to supplement them.
Example: Nuts and grapes produce better if some zinc is present, so you look for a fertilizer for nuts and grapes, and it will generally say traces of zinc added.
Palm tree food generally is also good for hibiscus as well.
Organic vs. chemical fertilizers
Our bodies and plants cannot distinguish between chemicals from a natural source or a synthetic source. Our bodies enzymes don’t recognize the difference between processed sugar and unprocessed sucrose or fructose. Organic fertilizers have to decompose before plants can use them. Synthetic fertilizers like synthetic vitamins are ready for use immediately. I use both depending on the application. I also use both, organic and chemical fertilizers sparingly.