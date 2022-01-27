January and February are the months to germinate seeds for transplant into the soil for April and May. Grow lights are not needed to germinate seed, but they are needed to keep the seedlings growing. Indoor plants flourish under grow lights.
Germinating seeds during February will save six to eight weeks of growing time when you transplant them into your garden during April and May. (Details of germinating will be in a succeeding column).
Any supplemental light is good; however, plants do so much better with the proper lights.
What color of light do plants grow best in? The simplest answer is the color blue, and red/orange is a close second. Blue light has an interesting effect on plants because it is absorbed the easiest by chlorophyll, which the plant converts to energy through the process of photosynthesis.
Blue light has the best absorption by plants to make the green pigment that every plant has, also known as chlorophyll. The chlorophyll absorbs the blue light, then transfers it into energy through the photosynthesis process that makes the plant grow faster because it’s able to get more nutrients.
Grow lights that I would recommend to a beginner on a tight budget is compact fluorescent lights. They are also a great option because of their electrical efficiency and availability; you may even already have some in stock in your house. They screw into an incandescent fixture, emit less heat than an incandescent bulb and last many times longer. Therefore, you can use CFL full spectrum bulbs as a grow light in small tight spaces.
Fluorescent tubes can fit into many kinds of environments, even the smallest ones, and they are a great option for a complete beginner. They are also easy to set up. They come in sizes T12, T8, or T5, according to the diameter size of tube. The smaller the diameter tube size, the more electrical efficiency.
What grow lights to use and where to get them:
You could use a two-tube shop light with alternating tubes of cool white for blue light and daylight for red and other colors. If you have to buy a 4-foot fixture, then buy cool white tubes and daylight tubes; they generally come in two-tube packages, and you are paying $60-$70. DIY is not always the cheapest way to go.
Last year I bought two Monios-L T5 LED Grow Light 4FT full-spectrum sunlight replacement, 60W output integrated fixture with rope hanger for indoor plants, hydroponics, growing seedlings and bloomings. They cost $37 each on Amazon, or $74 for two 4-foot grow lights. Yes, I copied that description right out of Amazon website. Prime shipped it free in five days, and I just hung it and turned it on, and the seedlings just took off. I planted them in April. There are four tube fixtures and other choices available. We'll talk about what seeds to plant and techniques of germinating seeds in a succeeding column; stay tuned.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio, TV and a garden columnist in the Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. For questions: john@johnchapman.com