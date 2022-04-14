If your landscape plants are bush beans, beets, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, greens, etc. growing in and among your existing shrubs and flowers, they are delicious. You can enjoy vegetables in and among already existing landscape and planter areas unless your landscape is a xeriscape layout. Vegetable plants will take more water than a xeriscape gets by with.
The irrigation system is already installed so why not grow some fresh vegetables in an area ready to go? You do not need to clear ground or have a set-aside garden spot. “Bright lights” multi-colored stems Swiss chard is attractive to any planter area. Plant Swiss chard, spinach and lettuces in shaded areas.
The wavy, grassy look of carrot tops adds a different texture appearance. Beets also with their deep red stems add a different color to enhance your planter area. Plant radishes and other root vegetables in a semi-shaded area. Hint: Root crops will not develop properly when transplanted. Do not transplant.
Those large dark green leaves of zucchini and yellow squash give any planter area a philodendron elephant ear-tropical feel. Water melons, cantaloupe, Crenshaw and other melons when allowed to run add a tropical look. Plant these on the west or southwest side with lots of sun.
Tomatoes bushes and vines also add a different leaf texture. Speaking of interesting leaf textures, artichoke's serrated leaves add an interesting planter area look.
If you have raised beds or waist-high planter boxes, oh so much the better. It is much easier on our backs and legs when we can tend to our vegetables without needing to bend over or stoop down.
Remember: Most vegetables develop well from transplants.
Root vegetables do not develop well from transplants. Don't do it!
Tip: If you plant in good rich soil, there is no need to fertilize. If your soil is not rich, you need to fertilize with organics or fertilizer dissolved in a watering can like Fertilome Blooming and rooting soluble plant food 9-58-8, or Scotts Super Bloom 12-55-6 every 10-14 days (not commercials, just examples). Remember that the first number in the ratio is nitrogen for top growth; the second number phosphorus is for root and fruit development, and last number potash for cold weather tolerance and overall plant health. The higher second number in the examples cited is what we want to apply for vegetables every 10-14 days.
Tip: Sequential planting every three weeks will ensure a sequential harvest of root crops like beets, carrots, parsnips, etc. every three weeks even into the winter. Sequential planting of squashes, lettuces and bush beans every month will ensure fresh squash lettuce beans until freeze. When the next plantings start producing, take out the older plants. Sequential planting, sequential harvesting.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio, TV and a garden columnist in the Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in southern Arizona. Questions: john@johnchapman.com